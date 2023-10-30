Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details

    The young woman had been subjected to unimaginable horrors, including being paraded naked in a pickup truck, as revealed in videos shared in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks. Her family was able to identify her from her distinctive dreadlocks and tattoos.

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Shani Louk, the 23-year-old German woman who was tragically captured by Hamas operatives during a shocking attack on October 7, has been found dead in Gaza, confirmed both her family and the Israeli government. This distressing revelation marks the end of a painful ordeal that began when Shani was attending the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border, which suddenly became the target of an unexpected Hamas assault.

    After Shani's disappearance, her mother, Ricarda Louk, launched an emotional appeal, urging the German and Israeli governments to take action to bring her daughter home. The heartfelt plea quickly gained widespread attention on social media. In a poignant video message, Ricarda described how she had received a distressing video in which Shani was seen unconscious in a car with her captors, driving through the Gaza Strip.

    Israel demands action after mob storms Russian airport in search of Jewish passengers, 60 arrested | WATCH

    The young woman had been subjected to unimaginable horrors, including being paraded naked in a pickup truck, as revealed in videos shared in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks. Her family was able to identify her from her distinctive dreadlocks and tattoos.

    Israel, sharing the news of Shani's tragic passing on social media, expressed profound sadness at the ordeal she had endured. Her death marks a deeply distressing chapter in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
