Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details

The young woman had been subjected to unimaginable horrors, including being paraded naked in a pickup truck, as revealed in videos shared in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks. Her family was able to identify her from her distinctive dreadlocks and tattoos.

Shani Louk, the 23-year-old German woman who was tragically captured by Hamas operatives during a shocking attack on October 7, has been found dead in Gaza, confirmed both her family and the Israeli government. This distressing revelation marks the end of a painful ordeal that began when Shani was attending the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border, which suddenly became the target of an unexpected Hamas assault.

After Shani's disappearance, her mother, Ricarda Louk, launched an emotional appeal, urging the German and Israeli governments to take action to bring her daughter home. The heartfelt plea quickly gained widespread attention on social media. In a poignant video message, Ricarda described how she had received a distressing video in which Shani was seen unconscious in a car with her captors, driving through the Gaza Strip.

Israel, sharing the news of Shani's tragic passing on social media, expressed profound sadness at the ordeal she had endured. Her death marks a deeply distressing chapter in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.