    Rare polar bear killed by police in Iceland after approaching cottage

    Polar bears are not native to Iceland; they occasionally drift from Greenland on ice floes. Anna Sveinsdóttir of the Icelandic Institute of Natural History noted that recent iceberg sightings have been reported. This particular bear marked the first sighting in Iceland since 2016, with only 600 documented instances since the ninth century.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    In a rare and alarming incident, a polar bear was spotted in Iceland after an eight-year absence, prompting immediate action from local authorities. The bear was found near a summer cottage in the Westfjords region, where it posed a potential threat to residents, leading to its tragic demise on Thursday afternoon.

    Westfjords Police Chief Helgi Jensson confirmed that the decision to kill the bear followed consultations with the Environment Agency. He said that relocation was not feasible, as the bear had approached the cottage, causing concern for an elderly woman inside. Frightened by the bear rummaging through her garbage, she contacted her daughter in Reykjavik for assistance.

    Despite being a protected species, polar bears can be killed if they are deemed a danger to human safety. Weighing between 150 and 200 kilograms, the bear's remains will be examined by scientists to assess its health, check for parasites, and evaluate organ condition. The bear's pelt and skull may also be preserved for research purposes.

    Following the incident, the frightened resident decided to extend her stay in the village as authorities conducted a thorough search for any additional bears using a Coast Guard helicopter, ultimately finding none. Local officials are now on high alert, stressing the need to ensure both resident safety and wildlife protection in the area.

