Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision; doctors 'concerned'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday said that the whole country is deeply concerned after news emerged from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

The Palace statement said: 'Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.'

Reacting to the statement about the 96-year-old queen, Truss said: "My thoughts -- and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom -- are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

To recall, the Queen had withdrawn from a virtual Privy Council. which is comprised of senior politicians who advise her, on Wednesday after doctors requested her to rest. The doctors have been tight-lipped about her health. She has been facing mobility issues in recent months, especially after contracting Covid in February this year.

She has skipped several high-profile engagements, including the Platinum Jubilee Concert, the State Opening of Parliament and the commemorative Derby.

The Queen had on Tuesday presided over the ceremonial handover of power to new Prime Minister Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. The Queen marked seven decades on the throne this year. Due to mobility issues, in recent months, her heir Prince Charles has been increasingly handed over duties along with other members of the royal family as she struggled to get around.