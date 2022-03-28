Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Zelenskyy survived another assassination attempt, claims Ukraine

    President Zelenskyy has claimed that he is Russia's "target number one." Zelenskyy had also warned the public about Russian sabotage forces who had invaded Kyiv and were seeking for him and his family.

    Ukraine, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy escaped another assassination attempt on Monday, according to the Kyiv Post. According to the reports, a military party of 25 persons headed by Russian special forces was apprehended near the Slovakia-Hungary border. It went on to say that their purpose was to physically assassinate Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. 

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month on February 24, President Zelenskyy has claimed that he is Russia's "target number one." Zelenskyy had also warned the public about Russian sabotage forces who had invaded Kyiv and were seeking for him and his family.

    According to reports, Zelenskyy has escaped three assassination attempts since the Russian invasion began last week. According to The Times, the schemes were thwarted when Ukrainian officials were made aware of them. According to allegations, two assassination gangs - the Wagner group and Chechen rebels - were deployed to murder Ukraine's President.

    According to The Washington Post report, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) informed the Ukrainians about a squad of Kadyrovites - elite Chechen special forces - dispatched to assassinate Zelensky. According to Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, these units were "destroyed."

    Earlier, at the onset of the Ukrainian conflict, the US offered to evacuate Zelensky, but he rejected. Instead, he opted to stay in Kyiv under the Russian bombing, in close quarters with his security team and closest aides. Many nations, notably France, have hailed his choice. In his state of the union speech, President Emmanuel Macron referred to Zelensky as "the face of dignity, freedom, and courage."

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
