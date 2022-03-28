President Zelenskyy survived another assassination attempt, claims Ukraine

President Zelenskyy has claimed that he is Russia's "target number one." Zelenskyy had also warned the public about Russian sabotage forces who had invaded Kyiv and were seeking for him and his family.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy escaped another assassination attempt on Monday, according to the Kyiv Post. According to the reports, a military party of 25 persons headed by Russian special forces was apprehended near the Slovakia-Hungary border. It went on to say that their purpose was to physically assassinate Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month on February 24, President Zelenskyy has claimed that he is Russia's "target number one." Zelenskyy had also warned the public about Russian sabotage forces who had invaded Kyiv and were seeking for him and his family.

According to reports, Zelenskyy has escaped three assassination attempts since the Russian invasion began last week. According to The Times, the schemes were thwarted when Ukrainian officials were made aware of them. According to allegations, two assassination gangs - the Wagner group and Chechen rebels - were deployed to murder Ukraine's President.

According to The Washington Post report, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) informed the Ukrainians about a squad of Kadyrovites - elite Chechen special forces - dispatched to assassinate Zelensky. According to Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, these units were "destroyed."

Earlier, at the onset of the Ukrainian conflict, the US offered to evacuate Zelensky, but he rejected. Instead, he opted to stay in Kyiv under the Russian bombing, in close quarters with his security team and closest aides. Many nations, notably France, have hailed his choice. In his state of the union speech, President Emmanuel Macron referred to Zelensky as "the face of dignity, freedom, and courage."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv willing to discuss neutral status, says Zelenskyy

Also Read: Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

Also Read | ‘Russia wants to split nation’, Zelenskyy urges West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles