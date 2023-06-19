PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra gave details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule during his visit to the United States from June 21 to June 23. The Prime Minister's first stop will be New York and from there he will emplane to Washington, DC.

The official itinerary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the United States and Egypt is out. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed media persons about the Prime Minister's schedule, which includes a State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and the historic address at the Joint Session of the US Congress.

To note, Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States six times for both bilateral as well as multilateral engagements.

June 21 (New York)

* In the morning, PM Modi will join the celebration of International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters.

* He will also meet a cross-section of prominent personalities and leaders. From there, he will emplane for Washington, DC.

June 21 (Washington, DC)

* He will first attend an event that focuses on 'skilling for the future' which would try to "bring out the key complementarities and objectives that both systems seek to promote and achieve" in the field of skilling and capacity building.

* Post that, there will be a private engagement, between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi.

June 22 (Washington, DC)

* Formal bilateral meetings will be held on this day. This has four or five key components:

> Ceremonial welcome at the White House

> Bilateral meetings between the two leaders and accompanying delegations.

> Prime Minister's scheduled address to the US Congress and Congressional reception

> Ceremonial State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and the First Lady

June 23 (Washington, DC)

* Prime Minister will interact with select CEOs spread throughout the day

* Prime Minister Modi will be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Luncheon.

* Prime Minister Modi will then interact with prominent professional personalities as well as leaders from cross-section of society at an event at the Kenndy Centre.

* His last engagement will be an interaction with the community members. After that, he will depart for Egypt.