Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra gave details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule during his visit to the United States from June 21 to June 23. The Prime Minister's first stop will be New York and from there he will emplane to Washington, DC.

    PM Modi's US Visit: From Yoga at UN to Dinner with Biden... Read Prime Minister's full itinerary
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    The official itinerary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the United States and Egypt is out. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed media persons about the Prime Minister's schedule, which includes a State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and the historic address at the Joint Session of the US Congress.

    To note, Prime Minister Modi has visited the United States six times for both bilateral as well as multilateral engagements.

    June 21 (New York)

    * In the morning, PM Modi will join the celebration of International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters.

    * He will also meet a cross-section of prominent personalities and leaders. From there, he will emplane for Washington, DC.

    June 21 (Washington, DC)

    * He will first attend an event that focuses on 'skilling for the future' which would try to "bring out the key complementarities and objectives that both systems seek to promote and achieve" in the field of skilling and capacity building.

    * Post that, there will be a private engagement, between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi. 

    June 22 (Washington, DC)

    * Formal bilateral meetings will be held on this day. This has four or five key components:

    > Ceremonial welcome at the White House
    > Bilateral meetings between the two leaders and accompanying delegations.
    > Prime Minister's scheduled address to the US Congress and Congressional reception
    > Ceremonial State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and the First Lady

    June 23 (Washington, DC)

    * Prime Minister will interact with select CEOs spread throughout the day

    * Prime Minister Modi will be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the State Luncheon.

    * Prime Minister Modi will then interact with prominent professional personalities as well as leaders from cross-section of society at an event at the Kenndy Centre.

    * His last engagement will be an interaction with the community members. After that, he will depart for Egypt.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court anr

    'DySP intimidated to name KPCC chief's name in fraud case,' says fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in court

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary AJR

    Pay 2.1% from your CTC: Bengaluru college demand students to pay 'Placement Cell Fee' from salary

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of Kottayam Medical college hospital anr

    Kerala: 8-month-old baby dies due to heart attack; Family alleges medical negligence of hospital

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit AJR

    Assam on alert as incessant rain creates flooding in several parts of state; nearly 33,500 people hit

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar anr

    Kerala: Wild tusker 'Padayappa' spotted again; Vandalises shops in Munnar (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait snt

    Vamos Spain! Dani Carvajal cherishes Nations League title; WATCH Panenka penalty that ended 10-year long wait

    What is Juneteenth? Know the history, meaning and important facts of this holiday AJR

    What is Juneteenth? Know the history, meaning and important facts of this holiday

    Selfie 101 7 tips to CLICK perfect photo gcw

    Selfie 101: 7 tips to CLICK perfect photo

    Rashmika Mandanna recently fired her long-time manager after they allegedly cheated her of Rs 80 lakhs RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna's manager cheats her of ₹80 lakh? Know what happened NEXT

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas ADC

    Father's Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable image of baby Malti reading along dad Nick Jonas

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon