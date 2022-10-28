Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, attacked at San Francisco home

    "Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," according to the statement. 

    Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, attacked at San Francisco home - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 6:41 PM IST

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday. According to her spokesman, Drew Hammill, he is now in the hospital and expected to recover fully.

    "Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, receiving great care, and is anticipated to recover fully. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time." According to Hammill, the assailant is in custody, and the motive for the attack is being investigated.

    After being involved in a car accident in May, Paul Pelosi (82) was convicted of a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Napa County, California. He received a five-day jail term as punishment.

    Paul owns a real estate and venture capital firm in San Francisco.

    "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals who assisted, and they ask for privacy at this time," the statement continued.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
