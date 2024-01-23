Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family

A trembling criminal case from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has shocked the nation as a 31-year-old man was killed by his father after an argument over political support went out of hand. The father is still on the run as police have failed to nab him so far.

The fever of the general elections in Pakistan has begun as national parties have unfurled their campaigns to lure voters to vote in their favor. A shocking incident has come to light from the South Asian nation involving a family feud over political support. A father brutally shot his son when an argument broke out over hoisting a flag of a political party ahead of the general elections.

The son who recently returned from working in Qatar wished to hoist Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to which the father objected because he was a supporter of Awami National Party. The son rebelled against his father and put up the PTI flag on the housetop. The frustrated father fired a pistol at his 31-year-old son and fled the home without informing anyone.

Also Read: Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect?

The son lost his life while on the way to a hospital for treatment. The unfortunate incident occurred in Peshawar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The local police are still on the lookout for the father who fled the crime scene after committing the crime. Naseer Farid, a district police official said, "The father prohibited his son from hoisting the PTI flag at home, but the son refused to take it down and abandon PTI. The argument escalated, and in a fit of anger, the father fired a pistol at his 31-year-old son, before fleeing the house."

The general elections in Pakistan will be held on February 8 after months-long delay inolving various domestic and political factors. Pakistan with internal turmoil is also dealing with external turmoil as clashes with Afghanistan and Iran go extreme. Pakistan has decided to send 5,000 Paramilitary forces to the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan ahead of the general elections.