Over 140 Ukrainian drones strike Russia in one of the biggest attacks in conflict; WATCH dramatic videos

Russian officials reported on Tuesday that over 140 Ukrainian drones targeted multiple regions in Russia overnight, including Moscow and its suburbs, marking one of the most significant Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian soil in the 2.5-year conflict.

In Ramenskoye, a town near Moscow, drones struck two high-rise residential buildings, igniting fires. Governor Andrei Vorobyov of the Moscow region confirmed that the attack resulted in one death and three injuries. Additionally, five nearby residential buildings were evacuated as emergency services dealt with the debris from the drones.

The assault led to the temporary closure of three airports near Moscow—Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky. As a result, 48 flights were rerouted to other airports, according to Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation authority.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that drone debris fell on a private house on the city's outskirts, but there were no injuries. Sobyanin noted that over a dozen drones approaching Moscow were intercepted and shot down by air defenses.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that it "intercepted and destroyed" 144 Ukrainian drones across nine Russian regions, including areas on the Ukrainian border and deeper within Russia.

This incident marks the second major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia this month. On September 1, Russian military officials reported intercepting 158 Ukrainian drones across a dozen Russian regions, which Russian media labeled as the largest Ukrainian drone assault since the conflict began.

