  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron doesn't appear to cause severe illness, 'extremely unlikely' to entirely evade vaccine protection: WHO

    In an interview, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan stated that preliminary evidence does not indicate a more catastrophic situation, despite the additional study being needed.

    Omicron to not cause severe illness extremely unlikely to evade vaccine protection WHO gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 8:40 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a top WHO specialist on Tuesday, Omicron does not appear to cause more severe illness than previous Covid variants and is "extremely unlikely" to entirely evade vaccine protections. The World Health Organization's second-in-command, speaking to AFP, said that while much more needed to be learnt about the new, significantly altered variety of Covid-19, preliminary evidence showed it did not make individuals sicker than Delta and other variants.

    In an interview, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan stated that preliminary evidence does not indicate a more catastrophic situation, despite the additional study being needed. If anything, the trend is toward less severe punishment. He went on to say that it's early days, and they have to be extremely careful how they interpret that signal.
    At the same time, he stated that there was no evidence that Omicron could completely circumvent the safeguards afforded by existing Covid vaccinations.

    He also stated that they have incredibly potent vaccinations that have shown success against all varieties of severe sickness and hospitalisation thus far. He believes it will be the same with Omicron, noting preliminary results from South Africa that "suggest the immunisation at least is holding up in terms of protection." Ryan recognised that current vaccinations could be less successful against Omicron, which has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the coronavirus's surface and helps it to infiltrate cells. However, he believes it is "very improbable" that it will avoid vaccination safeguards entirely.

    Also Read | Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta: WHO chief scientist

    Omicron has been discovered in dozens of nations worldwide just two weeks after it was found. Early data from South Africa show that the new version is likely to be more transmissible than prior forms; according to Ryan, this is not surprising. He added that any new variety that arises would likely be more transmissible because it has to fight with earlier varieties.

    He stated that because current Covid vaccinations are designed to prevent severe sickness but do not always protect against just getting the virus, reinfections with mild or no symptoms were of less concern. In any event, Ryan stated that despite its alterations, the new variety was still Covid and should be combated using the same methods, such as vaccinations, masks, and physical separation.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    England Girl dies after accidentally entangling herself in rope swing while on video call with friends-dnm

    England: Girl dies after accidentally entangling herself in rope swing while on video call with friends

    UAE moves to 4 and half day working week first country in the world to do so gcw

    UAE moves to 4.5-day working week; first country in the world to do so

    Suicide capsule that promises painless death in 60 seconds passes Switzerland legal review gcw

    Suicide capsule that promises painless death in 60 seconds passes Switzerland legal review

    Winter Olympics 2022: No US official delegation to be sent to Beijing

    Winter Olympics 2022: No US official delegation to be sent to Beijing

    WHO chief scientist says Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta gcw

    Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta: WHO chief scientist

    Recent Stories

    Australiva vs England Ashes 2021-22 Gabba Brisbane Mitchell Starc Rory Burns wicket 85-year series first sparks carnage Shane Warne trolled

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's 85-year series first stunner sparks social media carnage

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates: Pre-wedding festivities begin

    Sharmila Tagore birthday: Best on-screen performances of the actress drb

    Sharmila Tagore birthday: Best on-screen performances of the actress

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Did you know he QUIT alcohol for THIS actress? DRB

    Happy birthday Dharmendra: Did you know he QUIT alcohol for THIS actress?

    Salman Khan's parents to not attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know SCJ

    Salman Khan's parents to not attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon
    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon