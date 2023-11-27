Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un worried as large section of country’s men face premature baldness

    North Korea’s Premier Kim Jong Un is currently battling many issues from inside as well as from outside his country. His latest worry includes premature balding in a large section of North Korean men. The helpless North Korean men don't have adequate medicines and treatments in the nation as well. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un worried as large section of country's men face premature baldness avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his nation have been in the news for dramatic reasons. The latest news from the isolated nation suggests that Kim Jong Un is extremely worried about the issue of premature baldness in North Korean men. The development was also confirmed by a doctor who fled Pyongyang.

    Even South Korean experts have cited that there has been an uptick in cases of premature hair loss in North Korean men recently. According to health experts, the use of soap and laundry detergent may have been the main reason behind the hair loss problem. Harsh chemicals are used in soap and laundry detergent that could permanently damage and thicken the hairline.

    Also Read: China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert

    Choi Jeong Hoon, a doctor who ran away from Pyongyang to settle in South Korea has confirmed about the prevailing health situation. The senior researcher at the Public Policy Research Institute in Seoul has revealed that it is not easy for the people of North Korea to get rid of products of harsh chemicals. They have limited options in the country and most of them cannot afford to worry about premature baldness. 

    The treatment cost in North Korea is very high for an ordinary citizen. Even the widely available oriental medicines such as medicinal herbs and tonics are likely to have minimal effect on the receding hairline according to Ahn Kyung Soo, head of DPRKHealth.org. The health blogger has argued that there aren't adequate health treatments in North Korea for hair loss.

    Another health expert cited that military caps could also be one of the reasons for the medical issue. Lack of proper ventilation is likely to build up bacteria and blockage of pores that could result in the thinning of hair. North Korea has mandatory military service for North Korean men for 10 years. 

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7 snt

    WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert avv

    China warns of major respiratory outbreak during winters, National Health Commission on alert

    Legal proceedings begin for 6 teenagers accused in beheading French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020 AJR

    Legal proceedings begin for 6 teenagers accused in beheading French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020

    Author Paul Lynch triumphs with 'Prophet Song,' wins 2023 Booker Prize AJR

    Author Paul Lynch triumphs with 'Prophet Song,' wins 2023 Booker Prize

    WATCH Footage of 9-year-old Israeli boy's helicopter journey to freedom after 49 days in Hamas captivity snt

    WATCH: Footage of 9-year-old Israeli boy's helicopter journey to freedom after 49 days in Hamas captivity

    Recent Stories

    Cardiovascular Health: 7 superfoods to boost platelet count SHG EAI

    Cardiovascular Health: 7 superfoods to boost platelet count

    WATCH Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7 snt

    WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon vkp

    Sandalwood Actress Pooja Gandhi set to marry a Bengalurean soon

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter rkn

    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter

    Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian star osf

    Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian star

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon