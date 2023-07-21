Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mystery of the decades! US woman receives postcard mailed from Paris 54 years ago

    Discover the captivating story of a US woman who received a postcard from Paris, France, 54 years after it was mailed, unraveling a perplexing mystery of its long journey.

    Mystery of the decades! US woman receives postcard mailed from Paris 54 years ago snt
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Receiving a letter via post that was sent over 50 years ago is a captivating mystery, reminiscent of a recent incident where a US woman was surprised by an old postcard mailed from Paris, France, in 1969. Jessica Means, a resident of Portland, couldn't believe her eyes when she found the postcard in her mailbox and assumed it was delivered to the wrong location.

    After realizing the extraordinary situation, Jessica shared the postcard on social media, seeking help to solve the intriguing mystery behind its long journey. The caption accompanying the postcard read, "Help me solve this mystery!"

    She expressed curiosity about how the postcard managed to travel across the decades, and she urged people to share any information about the Gagnons or anyone who might have mailed it from Tallahassee in 2023.

    "I'd love to learn how this made its way home across the decades. Maybe you or someone you know remembers the Gagnons or has a clue as to who might have mailed this from Tallahassee in 2023! This postcard came in the mail today, addressed to "Mr and Mrs Rene Gagnon, Or current resident," she wrote in the post.

    The postcard's remarkable journey began on March 15, 1969, when it was postmarked from Paris and addressed to "Mr and Mrs Rene Gagnon, Or current resident."

    Astonishingly, it took a staggering 54 years to finally reach its intended destination. The postcard received a new postmark on July 12, 2023, from Tallahassee, Florida, along with the addition of "or current resident" and a new postage stamp, suggesting intentional handling of the card throughout its journey.

    "It was originally postmarked March 15, 1969, from Paris; however, it took 54 years to reach its destination! It has a new postmark of July 12, 2023, from Tallahassee, Florida. Clearly the "or current resident" and new postage stamp were intentional, so how did it get from Paris to Tallahassee to Maine?!" she added.

    The postcard was initially addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Rene A Gagnon and featured a charming picture of the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The heartfelt message on the card, written by someone named Roy, conveyed that by the time they received it, he would have been long gone from the location, but he wanted to send it from the Tour Eiffel, where he was at the time. Roy expressed his enjoyment and the limited opportunity to explore, indicating that he was having fun during his time in Paris.

    "Dear folks," Roy wrote, "By the time you get this I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don't have a chance to see much but having fun."

    The captivating story of the postcard from Paris, with its mysterious and unexpected journey spanning over five decades, leaves everyone wondering about the circumstances that led to its long-awaited arrival in Portland, Maine. As Jessica Means seeks answers and shares the intriguing tale on social media, the fascination surrounding the postcard's extraordinary voyage continues to capture the imagination of people worldwide.

