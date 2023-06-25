Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My country, what are you doing with me...': Wagner's eerie poem for Russia after attempted mutiny

    Yevgeny Prigozhin’s social media accounts have been unusually silent since Saturday. However, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram account has reposted an eerie poem titled 'Everything was decided. Almost', in an apparent message to Russia.

    My country what are you doing with me Wagner eerie poem for Russia after attempted mutiny snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 7:09 PM IST

    A day after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin agreed to turn back his forces to avoid bloodshed in Russia, his social media accounts have been unusually silent since then. However, Telegram accounts believed to be linked to the Wagner group have offered little commentary or insight into what is likely to happen next.

    The Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel Grey Zone (which has more than 500,000 subscribers) on Sunday reposted a poem titled: "Everything was decided. Almost."

    The poem, written originally in Russian, has the Wagner group asking Russia: "My bloody, drunken country, what are you doing to me?"

    Read the entire poem here:

    Everything was decided. Almost.

    Shoulder straps not yet broken
    And the regiments were not shot,
    Not yet red, but green
    A field rises by the river.

    They are not many and not few years old,
    But their fate is sealed.
    They are not generals yet.
    And the war is not lost.

    They have a short moment in reserve
    For stormy glory and victories,
    Sentimental Beauties
    They are looked upon with admiration.

    And at the triumphal parades
    They are waiting for awards and ranks,
    But these scenes are so fatal
    And those faces are so pale.

    Bloody, drunken,
    At least sing, at least howl like a wolf!
    My native country
    And what are you doing with me?!

    Burning family albums
    In fireplaces hot on the coals,
    From the walls of the Ipatiev House
    Fear is already creeping in

    The Messiah has already descended from heaven
    And his thoughts are pure.
    Russia bears its eternal cross,
    Counting fresh crosses.

    Yesterday exquisite dandies,
    Today - the knights of war,
    They are not immigrants yet.
    They are also her sons.

    But life went on like it never happened
    And left no trace.
    Burning on the horizon
    Their guiding star.

    Bloody, drunken,
    At least sing, at least howl like a wolf!
    My native country
    And what are you doing with me?!

    Last shot with the heart crossed
    An inexorable farewell look,
    But the diaries of loving women
    They will be resurrected for posterity.

    Oh, my God, what would happen to us,
    When all this is not in vain ...
    Whenever the mind is not eclipsed
    Red dawn on the tower?!

    Bloody, drunken,
    At least sing, at least howl like a wolf!
    My native country
    And what are you doing with me.

    After Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus intervened, Prigozhin on Saturday consented to put an end to a mutiny against Moscow's military command in exchange for assurances of the fighters' safety. The Kremlin said he would be moving to Belarus as per the agreed deal.

    Despite the militia leader's agreement to cease his march on Moscow, observers claim that President Vladimir Putin has been seriously weakened by the stunning mutiny of the Wagner mercenary organisation. The rebellion led by Prigozhin presented Putin with his most significant opposition in his more than two decades of rule. It ended on Saturday, but not before the Wagner group captured Rostov-on-Don in the south and got within 120 miles of Moscow.

    Also read: 'Wagner, Wagner': Russians cheer for mercenaries as they leave Rostov; rebels fire in air - WATCH

    Also read: How Putin's reputation was punctured by Wagner mutiny

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 7:09 PM IST
