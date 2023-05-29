Uganda signs world's harshest 'anti-gay' law, authorizes death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality'

The Uganda president signed the law, which does not criminalise the LGBTQIA+ community, or humans who identify with the community, but orders to punish those involved in sexual relations in the form of "aggravated homosexuality".

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has signed the world's harshest "anti-gay" bill into a law amid growing opposition from human rights activists. It is reportedly said that the law received a lot of support from many in this East African country. It is also said that tough anti-gay law prescribes death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality".

It is reportedly said that "aggravated homosexuality" includes sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people. A suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality" can be imprisoned for up to 14 years.

In a statement, Anita Among, the Parliamentary Speaker said that the president had "answered the cries of our people" in signing the bill.

In April, Museveni had returned the bill to the national assembly, asking for changes that would differentiate between identifying as LGBTQ and engaging in homosexual acts. That angered some lawmakers, including some who feared the president would proceed to veto the bill amid international pressure.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that homosexuality was already illegal in Uganda under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity "against the order of nature". The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment.

The US has warned of economic consequences over legislation described by Amnesty International as "draconian and overly broad".