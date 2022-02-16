  • Facebook
    'Meta, Metamates, Me': Mark Zuckerberg's new motto for coworkers

     Mark Zuckerberg, in a post, revealed the new motto and made several announcements about the company's recent developments.

    Meta Metamates, Me Mark Zuckerberg new motto for coworkers
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
    The Meta Chief, Mark Zuckerberg, desires his workers to be known as "Metamates," who treat one another with respect and look to the future. Mark Zuckerberg's new motto read "Meta, metamates, me." In addition to the statement, Zuckerberg made several announcements about the company's recent developments.

    Zuckerberg posted a note to employees on his Facebook page, following the internet giant's renaming Meta in October. As the company built the new chapter as Meta, the note read, "We just updated the values that guide our work."

    As per the company's co-founder and chief, Facebook last reworked its professional values in 2007. 

    Since the beginning, the Facebook ethic of "move fast and break things" has evolved into simply "move fast" as a team to deliver innovations.

    Meta's new motto also calls for being direct but respectful towards the colleagues, referring to them as "Metamates." 

    "Meta, Metamates, Me" is being good stewards of our company and mission as per Zuckerberg. He added it's about taking care of the company and each other. 

    The stated values also call for a long-term perspective and the creation of "awesome things."

    The new development of Zuckerberg urging employees to be Metamates as part of a morale-boosting pitch was quickly mocked on Twitter.

    Many joked that the term sounded more appropriate for a bad dating app or sailors on a ship in troubled waters.

    Netizens highlighted it's an effort to shift attention from issues at Facebook. Also, critics have slammed Facebook's rebranding as an attempt to divert attention away from a slew of damaging revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen.

    The "Facebook Papers" revealed that company executives were aware of their sites' potential for harm on various fronts, including the rampant spread of hate speech in developing countries and Instagram's impact on teen mental health.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
