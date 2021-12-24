  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japan says it has 'no intentions to send government officials' to Winter Olympics

    Japan, which hosted the virus-affected Tokyo Olympics this year, is in a difficult situation as tensions rise between the United States and China are significant trading partners.

    Japan says it has no intentions to send government officials to Winter Olympics gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Japan, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Japan has "no intentions to send government officials" to the Beijing Olympics in February, Tokyo said Friday, after announcing diplomatic boycotts by the United States and other nations over human rights concerns. Tokyo 2020 executive director Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee president Yasuhiro Yamashita will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to top government spokeswoman Hirokazu Matsuno.

    The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada launched diplomatic boycotts of the Games earlier this month in response to China's serious human rights violations, notably against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Their boycott does not extend to not sending athletes to the Winter Games, which begin on February 4th.

    Also Read | China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says ‘pay the price’

    On the other hand, Beijing has warned the four countries that they will "pay the price" for the US-led effort. China stated that exploiting the Olympic platform for "political manipulation" is "unpopular and self-isolating" and warned the countries that they would "inevitably" regret announcing the unified diplomatic boycott of the multi-sports tournament next winter. During a news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian stated that politicising sports is contrary to the Olympic spirit and hurts the interests of athletes from all nations.

    Several Australian exports, including coal, pork, barley, and wine, have been subjected to Beijing's imposed tariffs. Any more trade barriers, according to Morrison, would be "completely and completely unacceptable."

    Also Read | Australia announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

    The US boycott, which has been urged for months by certain Congress and human rights organisations, comes despite efforts to normalise relations, including a video chat last month between US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping.

    Japan, which hosted the virus-affected Tokyo Olympics this year, is in a difficult situation as tensions rise between the United States and China are significant trading partners.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24yearold mums life gcw

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24-year-old mum's life

    US waives in person interviews for H1B other types of nonimmigrant visas for 2022 gcw

    US waives in-person interviews for H-1B, other types of non-immigrant visas for 2022

    Omicron WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan says 'we may be tired of pandemic, virus is not tired of us'

    Keeping Omicron away this holiday season: WHO says 'we may be tired of pandemic, virus is not tired of us'

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge-dnm

    Ahead of Olympics, China plunges city of 13 million people into lockdown amid latest COVID surge

    India first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    India's first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    Recent Stories

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24yearold mums life gcw

    Doctors save unborn baby at week 28 after blood clot claims 24-year-old mum's life

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Ravi Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Sourav Ganguly should give his side of story-ayh

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Shastri seeks truth over captaincy saga; feels Ganguly should give his side of story

    Buying online teaching app for your child Read government advisory on ed-tech firms

    Buying an online teaching app for your child? Do read this government advisory

    US waives in person interviews for H1B other types of nonimmigrant visas for 2022 gcw

    US waives in-person interviews for H-1B, other types of non-immigrant visas for 2022

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    Ex-coach Ravi Shastri glad his remarks on Kuldeep Yadav fired up Ravichandran Ashwin

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon