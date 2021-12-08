Australia announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Despite the warning from China, Morrison has stated that Canberra will participate in the diplomatic boycott of the 2020 Winter Olympics.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that Australia would join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, risking deterioration of already strained bilateral ties. The United States said on Monday that its government representatives would boycott the Beijing Olympics due to China's "atrocities" in human rights, only weeks after discussions aimed at lowering tensions between the two countries. China stated that the United States would "pay the price" for its decision and threatened "decisive actions" in return.

Despite the warning, Morrison has stated that Canberra will participate in the diplomatic boycott of the 2020 Winter Olympics. Morrison noted that the decision was made in reaction to Australia's efforts to reopen diplomatic channels with China to investigate alleged human rights breaches in Xinjiang and Beijing's efforts to limit and ban imports of Australian goods.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it should come as "no surprise" that their diplomats and politicians will boycott the event, citing a breakdown in relations with China, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. For months, Australian government officials have been unable to communicate with their colleagues, handling contact via diplomats.

The official boycott risks hurting Australia's ties with China, its largest trade partner, which have already deteriorated since Canberra barred Huawei Technologies from its 5G internet network in 2018 and demanded an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19.

In response, Beijing imposed duties on several Australian exports, including coal, meat, barley, and wine. Any additional trade impediments, according to Morrison, would be "totally and unacceptable." According to the Australian Olympic Committee, the diplomatic boycott will impact the 40 Australian athletes who will compete in the Winter Olympics in February 2022.

