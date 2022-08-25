Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japan police chief to resign over former PM Shinzo Abe's assassination

    Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged gunman, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November. Speaking to police, Yamagami said that he targeted Abe because of the former leader's link to the Unification Church

    Japan police chief to resign over former PM Shinzo Abe's assassination AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tokyo, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month. National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura's announcement came as his agency released a report on how it failed to save the former prime minister's life on July 8 when he was assassinated in Nara in western Japan.

    The police report found holes in Abe's police protection that allowed the alleged attacker to shoot him from behind. Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official.

    Also read: Over 20 civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Independence Day: Report

    Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged gunman, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November. Speaking to police, Yamagami said that he targeted Abe because of the former leader's link to the Unification Church. Abe's family paid tribute to him in a private Buddhist ritual Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination.

    Police said he was conscious immediately after being shot from behind, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical, with cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

    Also read: Joe Biden's student loan waiver explained: How to apply, who is eligible and more

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Japan to attend the state funeral of Shinzo Abe next month. According to a report with the Japanese media, the country has scheduled the state funeral for Abe on September 27. 

    The ceremony will take place at the Nippon Budokan arena in the Kitanomaru National Garden in Tokyo.

    Also read: India thanks Russia for foiling terrorist plot; seeks SCO unity against terror

    PM Modi will attend the official farewell ceremony, according to media reports in Japan. He is also likely to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the report added.

    Abe's funeral on September 27 will be the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War 2. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 20 civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Independence Day: Report AJR

    Over 20 civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Independence Day: Report

    Joe Biden s student loan waiver explained How to apply who is eligible and more gcw

    Joe Biden's student loan waiver explained: How to apply, who is eligible and more

    Alaska Airlines flight s engine cover comes off mid air makes emergency landing video goes viral gcw

    Alaska Airlines flight’s engine cover comes off mid-air, makes emergency landing; video goes viral

    India thanks Russia for foiling terrorist plot; seeks SCO unity against terror

    India thanks Russia for foiling terrorist plot; seeks SCO unity against terror

    Japan to ease Covid-19 border controls from September 7: All you need to know AJR

    Japan to ease Covid-19 border controls from September 7: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Grab that cash with both hands Pink Flyod set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue snt

    'Grab that cash with both hands!' Pink Floyd set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens - gps

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    UPI transaction 5 tips to keep in mind for safe payments gcw

    UPI transactions: 5 tips to keep in mind for safe payments

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon