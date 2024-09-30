Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week

Israel intensified its strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in over 100 deaths in a single day. The attacks, which left 105 dead and 359 injured, were reported by Lebanon's health ministry. This escalation followed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah two days earlier, as Hezbollah engaged in cross-border fire in support of Hamas.

Israel intensified its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday (Sep 29), resulting in over 100 deaths in a single day. Additionally, it opened a new front by launching airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, raising concerns about a broader conflict across the Middle East. Lebanon's health ministry reported that Sunday's Israeli attacks resulted in 105 deaths and 359 injuries. The attack occurred two days after Israel killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which has been involved in cross-border skirmishes to express solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

On Monday (Sep 30), witnesses reported to foreign news agencies that Israel launched an airstrike on central Beirut for the first time since the war in Gaza began last year. The strike hit a multi-story residential building, with videos showing ambulances and a crowd gathered beneath the structure, suggesting the attack targeted an apartment. Previously, Israel had primarily focused its strikes on southern Beirut, where the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has a significant presence.

On Sunday (Sep 29), Israel killed Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, a death later confirmed by the militant group. Kaouk was the seventh senior Hezbollah leader to be killed within a week. The group also announced that another senior commander, Ali Karaki, was killed in the same Friday airstrike that claimed the life of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported numerous airstrikes in the central, eastern, and western Bekaa regions, alleging that Israel targeted buildings housing civilians. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that at least 14 medics were killed in the south over a two-day period.

A series of Israeli airstrikes across vast areas of Lebanon have claimed the lives of more than 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in under two weeks, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

