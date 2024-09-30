Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week

    Israel intensified its strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in over 100 deaths in a single day. The attacks, which left 105 dead and 359 injured, were reported by Lebanon's health ministry. This escalation followed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah two days earlier, as Hezbollah engaged in cross-border fire in support of Hamas.

    Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Israel intensified its attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday (Sep 29), resulting in over 100 deaths in a single day. Additionally, it opened a new front by launching airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, raising concerns about a broader conflict across the Middle East. Lebanon's health ministry reported that Sunday's Israeli attacks resulted in 105 deaths and 359 injuries. The attack occurred two days after Israel killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which has been involved in cross-border skirmishes to express solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

    On Monday (Sep 30), witnesses reported to foreign news agencies that Israel launched an airstrike on central Beirut for the first time since the war in Gaza began last year. The strike hit a multi-story residential building, with videos showing ambulances and a crowd gathered beneath the structure, suggesting the attack targeted an apartment. Previously, Israel had primarily focused its strikes on southern Beirut, where the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has a significant presence.

    On Sunday (Sep 29), Israel killed Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, a death later confirmed by the militant group. Kaouk was the seventh senior Hezbollah leader to be killed within a week. The group also announced that another senior commander, Ali Karaki, was killed in the same Friday airstrike that claimed the life of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

    Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported numerous airstrikes in the central, eastern, and western Bekaa regions, alleging that Israel targeted buildings housing civilians. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that at least 14 medics were killed in the south over a two-day period.

    A series of Israeli airstrikes across vast areas of Lebanon have claimed the lives of more than 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in under two weeks, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    45 days on 'Mars': How 4 scientists survived brutal reality of life on Red Planet during NASA's simulation shk

    45 days on 'Mars': How 4 scientists survived brutal reality of life on Red Planet during NASA's simulation

    Explained: How Iranian spy tip-off helped Israel kill Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in Beirut stronghold shk

    Explained: How Iranian spy tip-off helped Israel kill Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in Beirut stronghold

    SHOCKING! In a rare case, Austria man amputates penis with axe after consuming 'magic' mushrooms shk

    SHOCKING! In a rare case, Austria man amputates penis with axe after consuming 'magic' mushrooms

    SHOCKING! Oldest eyeliner unearthed in ancient Turkish city ruins; tip still black from last use 8,200 yrs ago shk

    SHOCKING! Oldest eyeliner unearthed in ancient Turkish city ruins; tip still black from last use 8,200 yrs ago

    Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll reaches 112, dozens missing in ongoing rescue efforts AJR

    Nepal floods, landslides: Death toll reaches 112, dozens missing in ongoing rescue efforts

    Recent Stories

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study snt

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study

    Junior Doctors Threaten Strike After Supreme Court Hearing in RG Kar Case

    RG Kar Case Update: Junior doctors may resume strike after Supreme Court hearing

    Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali saree to buy THIS Durga Puja RBA

    Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali saree to buy THIS Durga Puja

    football La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon