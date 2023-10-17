Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon

    Bomb shelters, often located in building basements, have played a crucial role in saving lives during these attacks. These shelters are equipped with robust iron doors designed to withstand missile attacks, gunfire, and bomb blasts. Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor of Asianet Suvarna News, visited one such omb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon. These shelters are well-equipped with sturdy iron doors, essential amenities, and a two-way lock system, ensuring safety during attacks, including nighttime conflict with militants. 

    Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Hamas has been firing a barrage of missiles at Israeli cities on a daily basis. To protect themselves, Israeli citizens have been taking refuge in bomb shelters. Mostly located in the basements of buildings, the bomb shelters have saved many lives from the missile attacks by Hamas. 

    Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar visited one such bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon. These bomb shelters feature robust iron doors, which are thick and resilient, capable of withstanding missile attacks, gunfire, and even bomb blasts. Importantly, the doors have a two-way lock system, ensuring the safety of those inside.

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough

    Inside the shelters, essential amenities are available, including beds, water supply, toilets, and food provisions. There's even a water supply for fire suppression. This comprehensive preparation ensures that people can stay safe during attacks and meet their basic human needs.

    As missile attacks often occur at night, people sometimes spend the night in the shelters, especially when the Israeli army and militants are actively engaged in combat. The conflict is not solely about targeting individuals; it also includes attempts to terrorize, loot, and destroy homes.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel forensic nightmare: Identifying victims of Hamas attacks amid unprecedented brutality snt

    Israel's forensic nightmare: Identifying victims of Hamas attacks amid unprecedented brutality (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough vkp

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough

    Israel-Palestine War: 'It takes just 15 seconds for a Hamas missile to reach Sderot' vkp

    Israel-Palestine War: 'It takes just 15 seconds for a Hamas missile to reach Sderot'

    We have atom bombs Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral WATCH snt

    'We have atom bombs...' Pakistan lawmaker's threat to erase Israel from world map goes viral (WATCH)

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH) snt

    Hamas releases hostage video: Israeli woman abducted being nursed; IDF dubs it fake humane portrayal (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH vma

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon Report gcw

    Apple to introduce Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips soon: Report

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Exclusive There was nothing new in the judgement' says Raza Hussain Zaidi of NAZ International ATG

    Exclusive: 'There was nothing new in the judgement' says Raza Hussain Zaidi of NAZ International

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon