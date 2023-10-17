Israel-Hamas War: Inside a bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon

Bomb shelters, often located in building basements, have played a crucial role in saving lives during these attacks. These shelters are equipped with robust iron doors designed to withstand missile attacks, gunfire, and bomb blasts. Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Editor of Asianet Suvarna News, visited one such omb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon. These shelters are well-equipped with sturdy iron doors, essential amenities, and a two-way lock system, ensuring safety during attacks, including nighttime conflict with militants.

Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar visited one such bomb shelter in Israel's Ashkelon. These bomb shelters feature robust iron doors, which are thick and resilient, capable of withstanding missile attacks, gunfire, and even bomb blasts. Importantly, the doors have a two-way lock system, ensuring the safety of those inside.



Inside the shelters, essential amenities are available, including beds, water supply, toilets, and food provisions. There's even a water supply for fire suppression. This comprehensive preparation ensures that people can stay safe during attacks and meet their basic human needs.

As missile attacks often occur at night, people sometimes spend the night in the shelters, especially when the Israeli army and militants are actively engaged in combat. The conflict is not solely about targeting individuals; it also includes attempts to terrorize, loot, and destroy homes.