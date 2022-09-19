Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits

    "We strongly condemn the violence against the Indian community in Leicester, as well as the vandalism of Hindu religious premises and symbols." "We have vigorously raised this issue with UK authorities and have requested immediate action against those involved in these attacks," the High Commission release stated.

    Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom condemned the clashes that erupted in the British city of Leicester on Monday following India's defeat of Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on August 28.

    The High Commission, in its press release on Monday, said that it has 'strongly' raised the issue with UK authorities. According to the statement, it has also requested immediate action against those responsible for the attacks.

    "We strongly condemn the violence against the Indian community in Leicester, as well as the vandalism of Hindu religious premises and symbols." "We have raised this issue vigorously with UK authorities and have requested immediate action against those involved in these attacks," the release stated.

     

     

    The High Commission also urged the authorities to protect those affected. The incident occurred on August 28 after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match, which sparked a fight in Melton Road, Belgrave.

    So far, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes, according to a media report, citing a statement from Leicestershire Police.

     

     

    A former Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, also condemned the incident, calling it 'very terrible and disturbing.'

    "This is horrifying and upsetting. Though I believe it is more of an India-Pakistan issue or that people of Pakistani origin are involved. The Midlands of England have a large number of Muslims of Indian origin. And I had some very close interactions with several of them who are very attached to India during my time in the UK. So, I don't see them or Indians involved in such violence," Ghanashyam said.

    She added, "Whatever has happened is a development of grave concern. And I hope that the authorities and government in the United Kingdom take this very seriously."

    Also Read: UK: Mob vandalises temple, desecrates saffron flag in Leicester city

    Also Read: This UK city is still facing the brunt of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

    Also Read: 'We have to put ourselves in that situation' - Ashwin on Arshdeep trolled for dropped catch vs PAK

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted Watch AJR

    Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted | WATCH

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug - adt

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    Watch China tests flying car with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour gcw

    Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed AJR

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed

    Mahsa Amini death protest Iranian women are chopping off hair and burning hijab

    Explained: Why Iranian women are chopping off hair, burning hijab

    Recent Stories

    football FIFA boss Gianni Infantino may meet PM Narendra Modi in October; here is why-ayh

    FIFA boss Gianni Infantino may meet PM Narendra Modi in October; here's why

    Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges PLC with saffron party AJR

    Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges PLC with saffron party

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala WATCH AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala | WATCH

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for

    IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here - adt

    IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon