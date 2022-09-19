Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits

"We strongly condemn the violence against the Indian community in Leicester, as well as the vandalism of Hindu religious premises and symbols." "We have vigorously raised this issue with UK authorities and have requested immediate action against those involved in these attacks," the High Commission release stated.

The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom condemned the clashes that erupted in the British city of Leicester on Monday following India's defeat of Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on August 28.

The High Commission, in its press release on Monday, said that it has 'strongly' raised the issue with UK authorities. According to the statement, it has also requested immediate action against those responsible for the attacks.

"We strongly condemn the violence against the Indian community in Leicester, as well as the vandalism of Hindu religious premises and symbols." "We have raised this issue vigorously with UK authorities and have requested immediate action against those involved in these attacks," the release stated.

The High Commission also urged the authorities to protect those affected. The incident occurred on August 28 after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match, which sparked a fight in Melton Road, Belgrave.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes, according to a media report, citing a statement from Leicestershire Police.

A former Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, also condemned the incident, calling it 'very terrible and disturbing.'

"This is horrifying and upsetting. Though I believe it is more of an India-Pakistan issue or that people of Pakistani origin are involved. The Midlands of England have a large number of Muslims of Indian origin. And I had some very close interactions with several of them who are very attached to India during my time in the UK. So, I don't see them or Indians involved in such violence," Ghanashyam said.

She added, "Whatever has happened is a development of grave concern. And I hope that the authorities and government in the United Kingdom take this very seriously."

