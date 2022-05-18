Indian-American bullied in school, but gets harsher punishment; video goes viral

Soon after, the kid who is tormenting Shaan drags him out of his seat and tosses him on the floor, while other students react to the scene. According to sources, the victim, Shaan Pritmani, was sentenced to three days in prison, while the attacker, whose identity was not revealed, was only sentenced to one day.

A video of an Indian-American student being tormented at school in Texas has gone viral. Shaan Pritmani, the youngster, reportedly choked for more than four minutes. Coppell Middle School in Dallas was the scene of the event.

Pritamani is shown seated at the lunch table when a kid clutches his neck and tugs him off his seat, causing him to tumble to the floor. Shaan is seen in the video seated at the lunch table while another kid urges him to leave. "I'm not getting up.There's virtually nobody here," Shaan could be heard saying. Soon after, the kid who is tormenting Shaan drags him out of his seat and tosses him on the floor, while other students react to the scene.

According to sources, the victim, Shaan Pritmani, was sentenced to three days in prison, while the attacker, whose identity was not revealed, was only sentenced to one day.

Some speculated that the school was shielding the perpetrator because his father, Sam Wellington, is on the Coppell Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees. It was also claimed that the aggressor's father is collaborating with authorities to cover up the event. Meanwhile, Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt stated that the situation is being investigated. The statement also forgot to mention the bullying event, instead referring to it as an altercation.

Several Twitter users uploaded videos of the incident. One Twitter user, Danesh, stated that the school board should explain whether this is how it will handle brown pupils. Over 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Sonika Kukreja's arrest.