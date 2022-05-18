Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian-American bullied in school, but gets harsher punishment; video goes viral

    Soon after, the kid who is tormenting Shaan drags him out of his seat and tosses him on the floor, while other students react to the scene. According to sources, the victim, Shaan Pritmani, was sentenced to three days in prison, while the attacker, whose identity was not revealed, was only sentenced to one day.

    Indian American bullied in school but gets harsher punishment video goes viral gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    USA, First Published May 18, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    A video of an Indian-American student being tormented at school in Texas has gone viral. Shaan Pritmani, the youngster, reportedly choked for more than four minutes. Coppell Middle School in Dallas was the scene of the event.

    Pritamani is shown seated at the lunch table when a kid clutches his neck and tugs him off his seat, causing him to tumble to the floor. Shaan is seen in the video seated at the lunch table while another kid urges him to leave. "I'm not getting up.There's virtually nobody here," Shaan could be heard saying. Soon after, the kid who is tormenting Shaan drags him out of his seat and tosses him on the floor, while other students react to the scene.

     

    Also Read | Who is Raj Subramaniam, the Indian-origin who will be new FedEx CEO?

     

    According to sources, the victim, Shaan Pritmani, was sentenced to three days in prison, while the attacker, whose identity was not revealed, was only sentenced to one day.

    Some speculated that the school was shielding the perpetrator because his father, Sam Wellington, is on the Coppell Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees. It was also claimed that the aggressor's father is collaborating with authorities to cover up the event. Meanwhile, Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt stated that the situation is being investigated. The statement also forgot to mention the bullying event, instead referring to it as an altercation.

    Also Read | Houston post office named after slain Sikh cop Sandeep Dhaliwal

    Several Twitter users uploaded videos of the incident. One Twitter user, Danesh, stated that the school board should explain whether this is how it will handle brown pupils. Over 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Sonika Kukreja's arrest.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China Eastern Airlines plane crash was intentional accident suggests black box Report gcw

    China Eastern Airlines plane crash was intentional: Report

    Watch UK riders get stuck at 235 feet in air after rollercoaster malfunctions video goes viral gcw

    Watch: UK riders get stuck at 235 feet in air after rollercoaster malfunctions, video goes viral

    Process all applications for green cards within 6 months recommends US Presidential commission gcw

    Process all applications for green cards within 6 months, recommends US Presidential commission

    India lashes out at OIC for poking its nose at Pakistan's behest

    India lashes out at OIC for poking its nose at Pakistan's behest

    Brutal killing of Sikh traders in Pakistan: India lodges strong protest

    Brutal killing of Sikh traders in Pakistan: India lodges strong protest

    Recent Stories

    Partly damaged lion structure reignites Puri heritage corridor project controversy

    Partly-damaged lion structure reignites Puri heritage corridor project controversy

    China Eastern Airlines plane crash was intentional accident suggests black box Report gcw

    China Eastern Airlines plane crash was intentional: Report

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case - adt

    CBI arrests close aide of Karti Chidambaram in visa-bribery case

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics allow Miami Heat to sink Boston Celtics in Game 1-ayh

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics allow Heat to sink Celtics in Game 1

    Tuesday Box Office Collection KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films drb

    Tuesday Box Office Collection: KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon