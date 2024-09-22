In latest gaffe, Joe Biden says 'Modi from small country like ours with small population'; gets trolled| WATCH

US President Joe Biden, known for his occasional missteps, described the United States as "a small country with a small population," drawing blank stares and confusion from those present, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US President Joe Biden once again found himself the center of controversy after a startling verbal blunder. The US president, known for his occasional missteps, described the United States as "a small country with a small population," drawing blank stares and confusion from those present, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden's awkward moment was during Quad Summit on Saturday (local time), held at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden while referencing to PM Modi at the stage said, "He's from a small country like ours, with a small population. But he's become a good and decent man and a good friend."

While Biden's comment was meant to convey camaraderie, the slip-up was hard to overlook—especially given the fact that the United States, with over 331 million citizens, is far from being a "small country" in any sense of the term. India, meanwhile, is home to the largest population in the world, surpassing China earlier this year with a staggering 1.4 billion people.

PM Modi, a seasoned diplomat known for maintaining his composure, appeared visibly perplexed by Biden’s misstatement. While his expression remained measured, it was clear that the Indian leader—who heads the world’s largest democracy—found the remark out of sync with reality.

Internet was quick to jump on the gaffe, with users buzzing about the US President’s latest verbal misfire. Critics argue that such frequent lapses in Biden’s speech cast doubt on his ability to navigate delicate international matters.

The episode, while seemingly minor, has reignited debates about Biden’s cognitive sharpness as he heads into an election year. His history of stumbling on his words, public misstatements or freezing up during public events has often been fodder for political opponents, raising concerns over the 81-year-old President's mental condition.

In July this year, Joe Biden attended a Nato summit in Washington where he accidentally referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden's performance during the first presidential debate with Republican Donald Trump this year was also scrutinised after the US President stammered and fumbled on several occasions. The debate raised serious questions over his capacity to run for a re-election, which eventually forced him to withdraw from the race.

PM Modi US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Saturday (local time) for a three-day visit, starting with the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by outgoing US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. Along with other global leaders, he attended the summit in Biden’s hometown.

Following this, Modi headed to New York to address a large community event in Long Island on September 22. The next day, September 23, he will speak at the UN's Summit of the Future before returning to India. His address to the Indian diaspora will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

