Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IDF officer encourages Gaza resident to evacuate for safety as Hamas uses civilians as human shields | LISTEN

    Despite the IDF's efforts to secure the safety of Gazan civilians, Hamas continues to employ a concerning strategy of using them as human shields, preventing their evacuation to safer areas.

    IDF officer encourages Gaza resident to evacuate for safety as Hamas uses civilians as human shields LISTEN AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue their operations against Hamas in Gaza, a striking audio clip has emerged. In this never-before-heard recording, an IDF officer from Unit 504 can be heard encouraging a resident of Gaza to evacuate southward to ensure their safety. The clip underscores the IDF's ongoing efforts to protect civilians while confronting Hamas operatives.

    Despite the IDF's efforts to secure the safety of Gazan civilians, Hamas continues to employ a concerning strategy of using them as human shields, preventing their evacuation to safer areas. This audio recording sheds light on the challenges faced by the IDF in its mission to safeguard Israeli civilians and minimize harm to non-combatants in Gaza.

    IDF releases never-before-seen video, rescues Israeli civilians from Hamas cell | WATCH

    Earlier, in response to Hamas's attacks on Israel, the IDF actively targeted Hamas operatives to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians in Kibbutz Be'eri, located near the southern border of Israel. The IDF recently shared a video that showcases their combat soldiers taking swift and efficient action to neutralize Hamas operatives.

    The IDF posted this footage on social media, providing a unique insight into the operations of their Shaldag Unit. In the video, IDF soldiers are seen engaging a terrorist cell, leading to the driver of the vehicle losing control.

    Subsequently, the soldiers eliminated the other terrorists who attempted to escape. The IDF special forces conduct a successful rescue operation to safeguard the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri.

    Intense Israeli military operation in Gaza Strip leaves over 7,000 dead in 19 days

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern AJR

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza snt

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon