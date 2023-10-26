IDF officer encourages Gaza resident to evacuate for safety as Hamas uses civilians as human shields | LISTEN

Despite the IDF's efforts to secure the safety of Gazan civilians, Hamas continues to employ a concerning strategy of using them as human shields, preventing their evacuation to safer areas.

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue their operations against Hamas in Gaza, a striking audio clip has emerged. In this never-before-heard recording, an IDF officer from Unit 504 can be heard encouraging a resident of Gaza to evacuate southward to ensure their safety. The clip underscores the IDF's ongoing efforts to protect civilians while confronting Hamas operatives.

Despite the IDF's efforts to secure the safety of Gazan civilians, Hamas continues to employ a concerning strategy of using them as human shields, preventing their evacuation to safer areas. This audio recording sheds light on the challenges faced by the IDF in its mission to safeguard Israeli civilians and minimize harm to non-combatants in Gaza.

Earlier, in response to Hamas's attacks on Israel, the IDF actively targeted Hamas operatives to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians in Kibbutz Be'eri, located near the southern border of Israel. The IDF recently shared a video that showcases their combat soldiers taking swift and efficient action to neutralize Hamas operatives.

The IDF posted this footage on social media, providing a unique insight into the operations of their Shaldag Unit. In the video, IDF soldiers are seen engaging a terrorist cell, leading to the driver of the vehicle losing control.

Subsequently, the soldiers eliminated the other terrorists who attempted to escape. The IDF special forces conduct a successful rescue operation to safeguard the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri.

