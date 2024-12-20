HUGE relief for Indian techies! US announces new rules to streamline H-1B visa appointments

Indians applying for US visas will see faster processing and shorter wait times from January 2025. Learn about the new rules for scheduling and rescheduling appointments, ensuring a fair and efficient process for all.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

In a massive relief for Indians looking to visit the US, new rules will be in place for non-immigrant visa applicants from January 1, 2025. In an effort to expedite the visa application process, the US embassy published the regulations on Wednesday, December 18. They promised shorter wait times and equal opportunities for all applicants to be scheduled for a visa interview. In a social media post, it stated, "We're making some changes to ensure everyone has a fair chance of getting a visa interview appointment and to reduce wait times."

Thousands of Indian techies will probably benefit from the move. It occurs at a time when the departing Biden administration eased restrictions on H-1B visas, allowing American businesses to more easily hire foreign workers with specialised talents and easing the transfer from F-1 student visas to H-1B visas. According to the US embassy, procedures for visa rescheduling have been modified. The ability to postpone appointments once for free is now available to visa applicants. However, if they have to reschedule or miss an appointment, they will be required to reimburse the application money.

"You can still make an appointment for your initial nonimmigrant visa appointment at any location as of January 1, 2025. You will have one opportunity to reschedule if necessary for any reason. You will have to schedule a new appointment and pay back your application money if you have to postpone or skip your first one. Please make sure you can attend on the day you have chosen because wait times are lengthy," the embassy stated in an Instagram post.

It added: “These changes will make it easier and faster for everyone to get appointments. We encourage applicants to attend their scheduled appointments to keep the process efficient and fair for everyone."

