Helicopter crashes into Turkish hospital amid thick fog; two pilots among 4 dead; WATCH chilling footage

Helicopter crashes into Turkish hospital amid thick fog; two pilots among 4 dead

A helicopter crashed into a hospital in southwestern Turkey on Sunday, killing four people, including two pilots, a doctor, and an onboard employee.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

In a harrowing incident, a helicopter crashed into a hospital in southwestern Turkey on Sunday, killing four people, including two pilots, a doctor, and an onboard employee. The tragedy unfolded during take-off, due to dense fog, according to Mugla provincial governor Idris Akbiyik.

"The helicopter fell to the ground after having struck the fourth storey of a hospital during take-off," Akbiyik stated. He emphasized, "There was intense fog." Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to find the exact cause of the crash.

The helicopter had departed from the rooftop of Mugla’s hospital under severely limited visibility and was bound for Antalya.

Shocking video footage broadcasted by NTV television captured the aircraft struggling in the fog moments after take-off, before plummeting into a vacant field near the hospital.

The devastating event follows closely on the heels of another helicopter catastrophe in Turkey’s southwestern Isparta province, where six soldiers lost their lives during a training exercise. That collision, involving two military helicopters, remains under investigation, with the defense ministry yet to provide clarity on the incident.

