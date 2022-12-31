Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95

    Pope Francis, his successor, stated that he frequently visited him there. Although the former pontiff had been ailing for some time, the Holy See stated that his condition had worsened due to his age.

    Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    Former Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday passed away at the age of 95 at his Vatican apartment, over a decade after stepping down due to ill health, reports said. 

    The former Pope led the Catholic Church for fewer than eight years before becoming the first Pope to retire since Gregory XII in 1415. Benedict spent his final years in the Vatican at the Mater Ecclesiae convent.

    Also read: Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail on corruption charges in Myanmar

    Pope Francis, his successor, stated that he frequently visited him there. Although the former pontiff had been ailing for some time, the Holy See stated that his condition had worsened due to his age.

    On Wednesday, Pope Francis asked his final audience of the year at the Vatican to "pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," who he said was very unwell. 

    Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany, was 78 when he became one of the oldest popes ever elected in 2005.

    Benedict XVI was born on April 16, 1927, in Marktl am Inn, Germany. He was the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church (2005–13). Prior to becoming Pope, Benedict was a prominent theologian and prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

    Also read: Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake: Officials

    In 2013, citing his older age, he became the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

    Ratzinger's father was a police officer, while his mother worked as a hotel cook. Ratzinger, the youngest of three children, was six years old when the Nazis assumed power in Germany in 1933; his parents, both devout Catholics, were opposed to the regime.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Myanmars ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail on corruption charges in Myanmar AJR

    Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 7 more years in jail on corruption charges in Myanmar

    Russian envoy and Congress MP Manish Tewari in Twitter spat over mysterious Odisha deaths

    Russian envoy and Congress MP Manish Tewari in Twitter spat over mysterious Odisha deaths

    Indian cough syrup linked 18 deaths in Uzbekistan: Drug regulator initiates probe

    Indian cough syrup linked to death of 18 children in Uzbekistan: Drug regulator initiates probe

    Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake: Officials - adt

    Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake: Officials

    High risk US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices; check details AJR

    'High risk': US House bans TikTok on all government-issued devices; check details

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri queen flaunts her HOT body in bikini on beach; WATCH it now RBA

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri queen flaunts her HOT body in bikini on beach; WATCH it now

    Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death: Vasai Court sends Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody; check details

    football Think you will see a different Karim Benzema from now on in 2023 - Carlo Ancelotti-ayh

    'Think you will see a different Karim Benzema from now on in 2023' - Carlo Ancelotti

    What about their roadshows Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for red flag on security AJR

    'What about their roadshows?': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for red flag on security

    Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi government for ignoring China-Pakistan threat and hiding behind forces

    'When I attack Modi govt, they say I am attacking Army...' Rahul Gandhi reiterates China-Pakistan threat

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon