    Financial aid to Ukraine is not charity, it is an investment: Zelenskyy tells US Congress

    The US Congress approved tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this aid was not a gift but rather an investment in global security. 
     

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    On his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday made a direct appeal for long-term US support, claiming aid was not 'charity' and had helped keep his country 'alive and kicking.' 

    As the US finalised a new package, Zelenskyy voiced his hope that parliamentarians would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis. This is significant since Republicans are poised to take over the House on January 3.

    "Your money is not charity," Zelenskyy said in his speech that drew standing ovations, "it's an investment in global security and democracy."

    Zelenskyy's speech needed to reach House Republicans after a meeting with Democratic President Joe Biden at the White House, as they have shown growing doubt about continuing to provide so much assistance to Ukraine. 

    When Zelenskyy entered the virtually packed chamber, there were several loud applauses. Three individuals showed support for the nation and put up a large Ukrainian flag as Zelenskyy walked in. 

    Zelenskyy joined the long list of world leaders who have spoken at joint Senate-House sessions. This tradition stretches back to 1874, when Hawaiian King Kalakaua visited, and has included virtually legendary trips by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II and monarchs, queens, and one pope.

    "It's an honour to be here at the United States Congress and speak to you and all Americans. Ukraine did not fall, despite all doom and gloom scenarios. "Ukraine is alive and kicking." Zelenskyy announced, adding that we "Overcame Russia in the struggle for the minds of teh world," he continued.

    Despite Zelenskyy's claim that he and Biden discussed a 10-point Ukrainian peace formula, there has been no hint of peace talks to end the war, and both Russia and Ukraine have expressed their intention to continue the fight.

    Zelenskyy arrived knowing that the Senate and House of Representatives have the authority to veto American spending, 300 days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine and in the middle of escalating rocket attacks that left Ukrainian cities in ruins.

    Zelenskyy timing couldn't have been better, as Congress is set to approve $44.9 billion in emergency military and economical help for Ukraine, on top of over $50 billion already committed there this year. 

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
