Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Feel shame, pain': Pope Francis seeks forgiveness from indigenous People of Canada

    Francis also vowed to visit Canada, where he would be able to demonstrate "my closeness" as part of a healing and reconciliation process.

    Feel shame pain Pope Francis seeks forgiveness from indigenous People of Canada gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Canada, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Pope Francis on Friday apologised for the Roman Catholic Church's participation in a system of Canadian boarding schools that molested Indigenous children for 100 years, following the discovery last year of traces of unmarked graves containing the bones of dozens of youngsters.

    "I feel shame and grief," the Pope remarked of the "heinous" abuses. "I beg God's pardon, and I join the Canadian bishops in apologising." Francis also vowed to visit Canada, where he would be able to demonstrate "my closeness" as part of a healing and reconciliation process.

    Francis delivered his remarks at an audience at the Apostolic Palace with 62 delegates from Canada's three major Indigenous communities, who had journeyed to the Vatican to seek his apologies. This was the first apology from a pope to the Indigenous peoples of Canada, and it reversed Francis' previous attitude.

    From the 1880s through the 1990s, the Canadian government operated a system of compulsory boarding schools, which a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission described as "cultural genocide." The Catholic Church managed over 70% of the schools in the system.

    Also Read | Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Around 150,000 Indigenous children were removed from their families and put to these residential schools, where physical and sexual abuse, as well as neglect and sickness, were common.

    Also Read | Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no confidence motion gcw

    Plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan reported ahead of no-confidence motion

    Russia offering India discounts of as much as USD 35 a barrel Report gcw

    Russia offering India discounts of as much as $35 a barrel: Report

    21 year old Dutch student selling his soul as an NFT gcw

    21-yr-old Dutch student 'selling his soul' as an NFT

    2 South Korean air force planes collide mid air Report gcw

    2 South Korean air force planes collide mid-air: Report

    Seek no change in India-Russia ties: US on Russian Minister Lavrov's visit to India -adt

    'Seek no change in India-Russia ties': US on Russian Minister Lavrov's visit to India

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record snt

    Premier League: Harry Kane equals Sergio Aguero in this unique record

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous-ayh

    WWE: Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March - adt

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video) RBA

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video)

    Gudi Padwa 2022 Ladoos to Shrikhand 5 yummy desserts one must try gcw

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Ladoos to Shrikhand, 5 yummy desserts one must try

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon