Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants' outrage against Prime Minister

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel shortages affecting a substantial portion of the population.

The Sri Lankan food vendors are accusing the Rajapaksa government of selling everything to China, claiming that the country has nothing and has brought everything on credit from foreign countries.

The prices of vegetables and fruits are skyrocketing in Sri Lanka. As per reports, the apple was priced at Rs 500 per kg 3-4 months back, now, it is Rs 1000 per kg. The pear was sold at Rs 700 per kg, and now it is Rs 1500 per kg.

A fruit vendor named Farukh stated that the Sri Lankan government had sold everything to China. Sri Lanka is left with no money as everything is sold to China. The country is buying everything on credit from foreign countries. People don't have money.

Another fruit vendor named Raja stated that there was no money. Gotabaya is useless, and he must leave.

Amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for the Executive Presidential system to be abolished.

While giving a speech in the parliament on Tuesday, Premadasa reminded another lawmaker about the need to introduce a new election system, he firmly stated that for nearly two decades, every leader has vowed to eliminate the Executive Presidency, but all they have done is strengthen it. Meantime the newly elected finance minister Ali Sabry resigned from the office in less than 24 hours.

Sri Lanka is in a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel shortages affecting a substantial portion of the population. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy has been in free fall.

Sri Lanka is also experiencing a foreign exchange crisis, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and gasoline, resulting in power outages. Sri Lanka was forced to seek aid from friendly countries due to a shortage of primary products.