Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: All cabinet ministers resign, curfew to end today | Top updates

    Apart from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, all 26 cabinet ministers tendered letters of resignation during a late-night meeting, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed reporters.

    Sri Lanka economic crisis all cabinet ministers resign Rajapaksa remains PM curfew ends today top updates gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    Apart from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, all 26 cabinet ministers tendered letters of resignation during a late-night meeting, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed reporters.

    The action clears the way for the president to form a new cabinet on Monday, with some of those who are standing down perhaps being reappointed. It came with the country under a state of emergency issued when a throng attempted to assault the president's mansion in Colombo, as well as a statewide curfew in force until Monday morning.

    Here are top updates: 

    • Apart from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, all 26 cabinet ministers submitted letters of resignation at a late-night meeting. 
    • Internet service providers were ordered to block access to social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, but the blackout did not deter several small protests across Sri Lanka. The restrictions on social media were eased in the second part of Sunday.
    • On Sunday, approximately 600 individuals were detained in Sri Lanka's Western Province for breaching a 36-hour statewide curfew and attempting to conduct an anti-government march in response to the country's greatest economic crisis. Opposition MPs, headed by their leader Sajith Premadasa, marched to Colombo's historic Independence Square on Saturday, breaching a weekend curfew imposed by the government ahead of the scheduled rally on Sunday.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily

    • According to the report, police and riot police used water cannons to disperse the gathering before firing tear gas, adding that the atmosphere in the region is tense.
    • "#GoHomeRajapaksas" and "#GotaGoHome" have been trending on Twitter and Facebook in the island country, which is suffering from acute food shortages, significant price increases, and debilitating power outages in its most painful slump since independence from Britain in 1948.
    • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday, a day after a throng tried to attack his residence in Colombo, and a statewide curfew remained in force until this morning. According to police, at least 664 persons were detained for disobeying the curfew.
    • The South Asian country is experiencing catastrophic food, gasoline, and other vital shortages, as well as record inflation and debilitating power outages, in its most painful slump since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

    Also Read: Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens: Late-night protests, firing and curfew

    • Due to low demand, Air India said on Sunday that it will cut its India-Sri Lanka flights from 16 to 13 per week beginning April 9. Sri Lanka is now in the grip of its greatest economic crisis in its history.
    • Hundreds of students from the University of Peradeniya flocked to the streets in Central Province to protest the country's current condition of affairs. However, authorities set up roadblocks around the institution.
    • Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, claiming that the foreign exchange issue was not his fault and that the economic slowdown was mostly caused by a pandemic, with tourism earnings and inbound remittances dwindling.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Social media banned, curfew imposed | top updates

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    11 mayors abducted by Russian troops, claims Ukraine - adt

    11 mayors abducted by Russian troops, claims Ukraine

    Here s what Imran Khan s ex wife Reham Khan had to say after dismissal of no trust vote gcw

    Here's what Imran Khan's ex wife Reham Khan had to say after dismissal of no-trust vote

    Pakistan crisis Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan gcw

    Pakistan crisis: Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan

    Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution Army denies involvement gcw

    Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution, Army denies involvement

    Constitution violated Pakistan Opposition slams dismissal of no confidence motion against Imran Khan gcw

    'Constitution violated': Pakistan Oppn slams dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

    Recent Stories

    Who is Niharika Konidela? Why did Hyderabad police detain her? Meet Chiranjeevi's niece RBA

    Who is Niharika Konidela? Why did Hyderabad police detain her? Meet Chiranjeevi's niece

    Petrol diesel price hiked by 40 paise check the new rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price hiked by 40 paise; check the new rates in your city

    Tortured treated as slaves 5000 Indian workers in Baghdad send SOS to PM Modi gcw

    Tortured, treated as slaves: 5000 Indian workers in Baghdad send SOS to PM Modi

    Parveen Babi's sad love story with Mahesh Bhatt: Did the actress need electroshock therapy? RBA

    Parveen Babi's sad love story with Mahesh Bhatt: Did the actress need electroshock therapy?

    Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more passionate moments RBA

    Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more passionate moments

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon