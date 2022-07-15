Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk's 76-year-old father confirms having a child with his 35-yr-old step-daughter

    Musk and Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, have been married for 18 years and have two children. Errol became Jana's stepfather when she was four years old. From 1970 until 1979, Errol and Maye Musk were married and had three children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

    Elon Musk's father Errol has, in a recent interview, stated that he has fathered a second kid with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger to him.  Errol Musk, 76, revealed to The Sun on Wednesday that he had a daughter with Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, in 2019. Elliot Rush, Errol and Bezuidenhout's first child, is now five years old.

    Errol told the magazine that the child "wasn't intended," and that he and Jana had been living together for around 18 months following the birth of their first child. They no longer do so, but he adds that they "have a lot of affection for one other."

    According to the older Musk, his children were "shocked" by his relationship with Jana. According to the New York Post, Errol is the father of seven children. Errol expressed many of his son's thoughts on population expansion with the newspaper. "The only reason we're here is to reproduce," he explained. "I would have another child if I could. I can't think of any reason not to."

    This news comes just a week after it was reported that Elon fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence business Neuralink, the Tesla CEO had said that the Earth is facing a "Population Collapse," and humans must breed more.

