Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

    "These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement and added that a president of the United States had never experienced something like this before.

    Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar a Lago estate gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Aug 9, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump claimed that the FBI was searching his Mar-a-Lago home and that one of their officers had forced open his safe. He said that such an attack would only occur in impoverished, third-world nations. In a long statement, the 45th US President claimed that his Florida house was under attack.

    "These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement and added that a president of the United States had never experienced something like this before.

    This unannounced raid on my residence was neither necessary nor acceptable, he claimed, adding that he had worked and cooperated with the proper government agencies. After leaving office in 2020, the US Justice Department launched an investigation to see if Trump had taken any secret documents to his Florida home. "Even my safe was broken into! What distinguishes this situation from Watergate, in which agents broke into the Democrat National Committee?" asked Trump. The former president said that Democrats broke into the residence of the 45th President of the United States in this case. The FBI raid occurs as Trump is getting ready to announce his run for the presidency of the United States in 2024.

    Also Read | 'Have to straighten out our country...' Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race

    According to Trump, it is prosecutorial misconduct, the militarization of the justice system, and an onslaught by radical left Democrats who vehemently oppose his bid for president in 2024 and who will stop at nothing to defeat Republicans and conservatives in the forthcoming midterm elections. Such an assault, according to 76-year-old Trump, could only occur in impoverished third-world nations. Sadly, he continued, America is becoming one of those nations, with levels of corruption unheard of.

    With a web of falsehoods about the 2020 US presidential election being tainted by extensive voting fraud, Trump is currently the subject of another inquiry for allegedly contributing to the mob's incitement on January 6, 2021. Trump is the only US president to have never before held a political position.

    Also Read | Here's what US President Joe Biden said about recession

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Sri Lanka tells China to defer docking high-tech ship in Hambantota

    Mars Wrigley apologises to China over Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country gcw

    Mars Wrigley apologises to China over Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country

    Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta gcw

    Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta

    9 Indian-origin men on most violent gangster list of Canada Police gcw

    9 Indian-origin men on 'most-violent gangster' list of Canada Police

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records - adt

    US woman with 42 feet inch fingernails breaks world record; wins two Guinness World Records

    Recent Stories

    24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    24 monuments, sites in India are untraceable: Govt data

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor to Sara and Taimur Ali Khan, check out these adorable half-siblings

    From Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor to Sara and Taimur Ali Khan, check out these adorable half-siblings

    Mahesh Babu Birthday Here is how he fell in love with Namrata Shirodkar drb

    Mahesh Babu Birthday: Here’s how he fell in love with Namrata Shirodkar

    Mahesh Babu birthday net worth assets property lifestyle cars salary drb

    Mahesh Babu birthday: ‘Prince of Tollywood’ has a towering net worth around Rs 244 cr

    Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

    Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon