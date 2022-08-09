Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement and added that a president of the United States had never experienced something like this before.

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that the FBI was searching his Mar-a-Lago home and that one of their officers had forced open his safe. He said that such an attack would only occur in impoverished, third-world nations. In a long statement, the 45th US President claimed that his Florida house was under attack.

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement and added that a president of the United States had never experienced something like this before.

This unannounced raid on my residence was neither necessary nor acceptable, he claimed, adding that he had worked and cooperated with the proper government agencies. After leaving office in 2020, the US Justice Department launched an investigation to see if Trump had taken any secret documents to his Florida home. "Even my safe was broken into! What distinguishes this situation from Watergate, in which agents broke into the Democrat National Committee?" asked Trump. The former president said that Democrats broke into the residence of the 45th President of the United States in this case. The FBI raid occurs as Trump is getting ready to announce his run for the presidency of the United States in 2024.

According to Trump, it is prosecutorial misconduct, the militarization of the justice system, and an onslaught by radical left Democrats who vehemently oppose his bid for president in 2024 and who will stop at nothing to defeat Republicans and conservatives in the forthcoming midterm elections. Such an assault, according to 76-year-old Trump, could only occur in impoverished third-world nations. Sadly, he continued, America is becoming one of those nations, with levels of corruption unheard of.

With a web of falsehoods about the 2020 US presidential election being tainted by extensive voting fraud, Trump is currently the subject of another inquiry for allegedly contributing to the mob's incitement on January 6, 2021. Trump is the only US president to have never before held a political position.

