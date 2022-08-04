Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

    The drills will end around noon on Sunday and will take place in various zones all over Taiwan, with some locations within 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the shore. The defence ministry of Taiwan stated that it was closely observing the drills.

    China begins live fire military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Taiwan, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, China's largest-ever military drills around Taiwan began on Thursday in a show of force that crossed crucial international trade channels. After defying many stern threats from Beijing, which regards the self-governing island as its property, Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday.

    Pelosi made her journey to Taiwan, the highest-profile elected US official to do so in 25 years, "unequivocally clear" that the US would not turn its back on a democratic partner. Beijing was incensed by it and responded violently, threatening "retribution" and announcing military exercises in some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world: the waters surrounding Taiwan.

    According to state media, the drills, which got under way at noon (0400 GMT), involve "live-firing". According to official broadcaster CCTV, "six important locations around the island have been picked for this genuine battle drill," and during that time, "relevant ships and planes should not access the relevant waterways and airspaces."

    Also Read | Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China's wrath

    The drills will end around noon on Sunday and will take place in various zones all over Taiwan, with some locations within 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the shore. The defence ministry of Taiwan stated that it was closely observing the drills.

    In a statement, the Ministry of National Defence emphasised that it will preserve the idea of preparing for war without actively pursuing it, as well as a policy of not inciting conflict and provoking disagreements.  According to military analysts cited by Beijing's nationalist state-run newspaper Global Times, the drills were "unprecedented" and that missiles will fly over Taiwan for the first time.

    The People's Liberation Army, or PLA as it is officially known in China, will be launching live long-range artillery over the Taiwan Strait for the first time, the daily reported. The drills have been denounced by the Group of Seven industrialised countries, which said in a statement that there was "no reason to exploit a visit as pretext for provocative military activities in the Taiwan Strait."

    Also Read | Taiwan Prez Tsai meets Nancy Pelosi, says her country will firmly uphold its sovereignty

    Ships were advised to stay clear of the locations being utilised for the Chinese drills by Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau on Wednesday. The exercises, according to the Taiwanese government, will affect 18 international routes that pass through its flight information zone. Beijing has justified the exercises as "just and necessary," blaming Washington and its partners for the escalation.

    The 23 million residents of Taiwan have long faced the prospect of invasion, but under President Xi Jinping, China's most forceful leader in a generation, that threat has grown more serious. In front of a major governing party gathering this autumn, where Xi is anticipated to be handed an unprecedented third term, the island is once again a flashpoint between the United States and a Chinese government eager to portray power.

    Also Read | US and Nancy Pelosi endorse Taiwan; China responds with mega air drills

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Doha Agreement: Was there ever one in place between US and Taliban?

    Doha Agreement: Was there ever one between US and Taliban?

    New York brooklyn Customer who shot McDonald's worker over cold fries charged; public outrage rages on snt

    New York: Customer who shot McDonald's worker over cold fries charged; public outrage rages on

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video - gps

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video

    US warns citizens issues worldwide alert after Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri killing gcw

    US warns citizens, issues 'worldwide' alert after Al Qaeda chief's killing

    Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China s wrath gcw

    Fruit and seafood import from Taiwan faces China's wrath

    Recent Stories

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here - adt

    BPSC 66th combined competitive examination result 2022 announced; know toppers here

    Har Ghar Tiranga anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan Prabha Asha Bhosle Kapil Dev more Watch gcw

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    Uorfi Javed poses topless for pictures covers assets with long hair drb

    Uorfi Javed poses topless for pictures; covers assets with long hair

    Wednesday box office report john abraham arjun Kapoor ek villain returns kiccha sudeep vikrant rona drb

    Box Office Report: 'Ek Villain Returns' failing to clear budget cost? Here’s how much ‘Vikrant Rona' earned

    IndiGo launches 'sweet 16' anniversary sale; know offer details here - adt

    IndiGo launches 'sweet 16' anniversary sale; know offer details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon