China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

The drills will end around noon on Sunday and will take place in various zones all over Taiwan, with some locations within 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the shore. The defence ministry of Taiwan stated that it was closely observing the drills.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, China's largest-ever military drills around Taiwan began on Thursday in a show of force that crossed crucial international trade channels. After defying many stern threats from Beijing, which regards the self-governing island as its property, Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday.

Pelosi made her journey to Taiwan, the highest-profile elected US official to do so in 25 years, "unequivocally clear" that the US would not turn its back on a democratic partner. Beijing was incensed by it and responded violently, threatening "retribution" and announcing military exercises in some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world: the waters surrounding Taiwan.

According to state media, the drills, which got under way at noon (0400 GMT), involve "live-firing". According to official broadcaster CCTV, "six important locations around the island have been picked for this genuine battle drill," and during that time, "relevant ships and planes should not access the relevant waterways and airspaces."

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defence emphasised that it will preserve the idea of preparing for war without actively pursuing it, as well as a policy of not inciting conflict and provoking disagreements. According to military analysts cited by Beijing's nationalist state-run newspaper Global Times, the drills were "unprecedented" and that missiles will fly over Taiwan for the first time.

The People's Liberation Army, or PLA as it is officially known in China, will be launching live long-range artillery over the Taiwan Strait for the first time, the daily reported. The drills have been denounced by the Group of Seven industrialised countries, which said in a statement that there was "no reason to exploit a visit as pretext for provocative military activities in the Taiwan Strait."

Ships were advised to stay clear of the locations being utilised for the Chinese drills by Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau on Wednesday. The exercises, according to the Taiwanese government, will affect 18 international routes that pass through its flight information zone. Beijing has justified the exercises as "just and necessary," blaming Washington and its partners for the escalation.

The 23 million residents of Taiwan have long faced the prospect of invasion, but under President Xi Jinping, China's most forceful leader in a generation, that threat has grown more serious. In front of a major governing party gathering this autumn, where Xi is anticipated to be handed an unprecedented third term, the island is once again a flashpoint between the United States and a Chinese government eager to portray power.

