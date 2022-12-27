Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China alters Covid-19 policy to reopen borders, end travel quarantine from January 8

    The new Covid policy ends mandatory quarantine and designation of close contacts and high and low-risk areas from January 8. Testing for Covid-19 will be voluntary.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    China will no longer implement quarantine measures for people infected with Covid-19 from January 8, 2023. This is among the host of policy changes regarding Covid-19 that were announced on Monday night. However, the decision comes at a time when the country is reeling under the impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

    From January 8, the Chinese will designate Covid-19 as a Category B infectious disease, thereby paving the way for the easing of restrictions. To recall, Covid-19 has been positioned as the top Category A infectious disease since 2020. 

    The new Covid policy ends mandatory quarantine and designation of close contacts and high and low-risk areas from January 8. Testing for Covid-19 will be voluntary.

    Besides, all restrictions on flights will be lifted. A negative testing result 48 hours before the trip will be the only requirement to travel to the mainland. The PCR testing will need to be conducted 48 hours before the start of the trip. Only those with negative test results can arrive in the country without applying for a health code from Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. If positive, the person should travel after testing negative.

    There will be no PCR testing and centralized quarantine upon entry. The person will be released to enter China if the health declaration is normal and there is no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port.

    Beijing has, effective immediately, renamed 'novel coronavirus pneumonia' as 'novel coronavirus infection' from the official name of Covid-19.

    Also going out in the first week of January will be the country's Five One policy that mandates mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China. Most flights into China have been limited to filling 75% of their seats.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
    US embassy restricts Americans from visiting Islamabad's Marriott hotel, alerts terror attack

    Twitter 2022: From misinformation to free speech, crucial readings on effects of Elon Musk's takeover

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California

    Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture

    Covid-19 in India: Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs today to assess preparedness

    Salman Khan Birthday Party: Actor celebrates his 56th birthday in style; Shah Rukh Khan and many more spotted

    Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the superstar's failed relationships with Aishwarya, Katrina, and more

    Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the net-worth of the globally prominent superstar

