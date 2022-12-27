China alters Covid-19 policy to reopen borders, end travel quarantine from January 8

The new Covid policy ends mandatory quarantine and designation of close contacts and high and low-risk areas from January 8. Testing for Covid-19 will be voluntary.

China will no longer implement quarantine measures for people infected with Covid-19 from January 8, 2023. This is among the host of policy changes regarding Covid-19 that were announced on Monday night. However, the decision comes at a time when the country is reeling under the impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

From January 8, the Chinese will designate Covid-19 as a Category B infectious disease, thereby paving the way for the easing of restrictions. To recall, Covid-19 has been positioned as the top Category A infectious disease since 2020.

Besides, all restrictions on flights will be lifted. A negative testing result 48 hours before the trip will be the only requirement to travel to the mainland. The PCR testing will need to be conducted 48 hours before the start of the trip. Only those with negative test results can arrive in the country without applying for a health code from Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. If positive, the person should travel after testing negative.

There will be no PCR testing and centralized quarantine upon entry. The person will be released to enter China if the health declaration is normal and there is no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port.

Beijing has, effective immediately, renamed 'novel coronavirus pneumonia' as 'novel coronavirus infection' from the official name of Covid-19.

Also going out in the first week of January will be the country's Five One policy that mandates mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China. Most flights into China have been limited to filling 75% of their seats.

