    Caught on camera: Petrol bomb hurled at Durga Puja hall in Bangladesh, triggers stampede-like situation |WATCH

    In a shocking incident, a petrol bomb was hurled by some miscreants at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh's bustling Tati Bazar area on Friday, creating mass panic and triggering a chaotic stampede-like situation.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a petrol bomb was hurled by some miscreants at a Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh's bustling Tati Bazar area on Friday, creating mass panic and triggering a chaotic stampede-like situation. The bomb exploded with a loud, ear-splitting noise, sending devotees into a frenzy as they scrambled for safety. The attackers quickly fled the scene, leaving behind an atmosphere of sheer terror.

    A video of the aftermath, shared on the X account "Voice of Bangladesh Hindu," shows an injured person being rushed to a hospital amidst the pandemonium. According to reports, the blast occurred at puja hall of Dhaka's Tanti Bazar Puja Committee, sparking immediate fears about the safety of worshippers attending the religious festival.

    Another video doing rounds on social media platforms, captured the moment where a man was seen throwing the petrol bomb towards the Durga Puja idol kept inside the hall. The accused was seen standing in a queue and hurling the explosive towards the idol of the Hindu deity.

    According to reports, a minor fire broke out at the pandal. The Hindu devotees present at the scene tried to stop the attacker but he stabbed them. A total of 5 people were injured in the knife attack.

    The police have recovered the explosive, which was used in the targeted attack. A total of two accused were identified and arrested by the police. They include Mohammed Hridoy and Mohammed Jibon.

    This troubling incident came amid another controversy, as members of the Hindu community raised alarm over the playing of an Islamic song during Durga Puja celebrations in Chittagong. Eyewitnesses revealed that a group claiming to be a cultural ensemble approached the JM Sen Hall stage on Thursday evening. After initially performing a secular song, the group switched to an Islamic one, causing an uproar among the Hindu attendees.

    "We were busy receiving guests. Some people started singing an Islamic song," said Asis Bhattacharya, President of the Puja Committee, in a statement to news agency ANI.

    He assured that authorities would take legal action against those responsible, though details of the investigation remain scant at this time. Local police have launched a probe into the matter to understand the full extent of the incident.

