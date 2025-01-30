Caught on camera: Chilling moment when American Airlines jet collided with military chopper mid-air (WATCH)

A horrifying midair collision between a US Army Black Hawk Sikorsky H-60 helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet triggered a mass casualty event late Wednesday near Washington’s Reagan National Airport. Dramatic dashcam footage from a couple driving near the airport captured the moment of impact, showing the aircraft colliding before plummeting toward the Potomac River in a fiery explosion.

According to US Army officials, three soldiers were aboard the military helicopter at the time of the collision. The commercial jet, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, was carrying roughly 60 passengers, as confirmed by Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas. The ill-fated flight had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was on approach to runway 22 at Reagan National Airport when the crash occurred.

The dashcam footage reveals a chilling sequence: the helicopter and jet collide midair, followed by debris raining down as smoke rapidly fills the sky. Emergency services, including fireboats, rushed to the scene in the Potomac River, where the wreckage of the aircraft was located.

WATCH: When American Airlines flight collided with US military chopper

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the crash, which occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations to determine the cause of the catastrophic incident.

“This is nothing short of a nightmare,” Senator Roger Marshall said on X (formerly Twitter), describing the tragedy that originated from his home state.

Washington D.C.’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services posted an update on X, stating, “Small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene.”

The collision has resulted in multiple fatalities, though the exact number has not yet been confirmed. Senator Ted Cruz also commented, “While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities. Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway.”

Reagan National Airport temporarily halted all takeoffs and landings following the incident, though the terminal remains operational. Emergency responders are working tirelessly on rescue and recovery efforts, while investigators analyze the dashcam footage and other evidence to piece together what led to this tragic event.

