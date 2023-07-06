Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko

Following negotiations facilitated by Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the mutiny in Russia, charges against Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin were dropped, and he was granted permission to relocate to Belarus.

The whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, have been revealed by Alexander Lukashenko, the longstanding leader of Belarus. Prigozhin, who was previously seen in southern Russia during the armed rebellion, has now been confirmed to be in Russia.

Just over a week ago Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994 and is widely thought to have rigged 2020 elections to maintain power, said Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus. He mentioned that the Wagner mercenary group chief's private jet had been monitored flying into Minsk on June 27, although it remained uncertain whether Prigozhin was actually onboard the aircraft.

But, on Thursday Lukashenko told reporters, "As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus."

The Wagner Group, known as a private army of mercenaries, has been actively involved in the conflict in Ukraine, fighting alongside the regular Russian army. In the recent mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner mercenaries crossed the border from their field camps in Ukraine into Russia, seizing control of security facilities in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Wagner fighters proceeded towards Moscow, causing the Kremlin to enhance security measures in various regions, including the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the group of treason. However, as part of the agreement that ended the mutiny, Prigozhin was promised security, and the Russian criminal case against Wagner was dropped. The fighters were given three options: signing regular army contracts, returning home, or heading to Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko, in his previous statements, mentioned that Wagner mercenaries were offered an abandoned military base if they wished to join their leader. Satellite images have recently shown the construction of tents at a former military base near Minsk, although there is no confirmation that the mercenaries have relocated there.

On Thursday, Lukashenko reaffirmed the offer for Wagner to station some of its fighters in Belarus, a proposition that has raised concerns among neighboring NATO countries. Lukashenko expressed confidence that hosting Wagner fighters would not pose a risk to Belarus and dismissed the possibility of them taking up arms against his country.