Brazilian doctor caught on tape sexually abusing pregnant woman during C-section

Medical colleagues indicate that they were dubious of the doctor's behaviour, particularly the large dosages of sedatives he reportedly administered to pregnant women. They changed the room where one delivery was supposed to take place at the last minute in order to discreetly video him on a mobile phone.

Police in Brazil have arrested a doctor suspected of raping a sedated mother during a C-section procedure. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, an anesthesiologist, was detained in the early hours of Monday at the Women's Hospital in Sao Joao de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Staff at the hospital is believed to have surreptitiously videotaped him allegedly sexually abusing a patient undergoing C-section surgery.

Medical colleagues indicate that they were dubious of the doctor's behaviour, particularly the large dosages of sedatives he reportedly administered to pregnant women. They changed the room where one delivery was supposed to take place at the last minute in order to discreetly video him on a disguised mobile phone.

Also Read | War, drought, food shortage... Why Italy finds itself on the brink today

The medic allegedly took part in two procedures in a chamber where recording was not permitted. They allegedly caught him in the deed on the third surgery in the new room and alerted the cops. The video shows the doctor sexually abusing the woman for about ten minutes as other physicians performed a C-section less than a yard away. Staff members fear the 32-year-old doctor may have done the same thing to other ladies because this was the third treatment he did that day.

He stayed mute after his arrest, but he is being charged with rape. On Monday, the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) conducted an internal investigation and initiated expulsion procedures against the doctor. Bezerra has allegedly been charged with rape of a vulnerable person, a crime punishable by 8 to 15 years in jail. Other sexual assaults during surgery are also suspected, but the alleged crimes were not recorded on tape.

Also Read | Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral