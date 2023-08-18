Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BA.2.86 Covid-19 variant spotted in US, Denmark; WHO assesses potential impact

    Many nations that had established comprehensive virus surveillance systems have subsequently disassembled these operations, deeming the virus's severity to have diminished. Consequently, they deemed the associated expenses unjustifiable.

    BA.2.86 Covid-19 variant spotted in US, Denmark; WHO assesses potential impact AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    The emergence of a new Covid-19 variant named BA.2.86 has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) and US health authorities to intensively monitor its developments. While the precise implications of this variant remain uncertain, both organizations are taking proactive measures to assess its potential impact. The WHO officially designated this variant as under surveillance due to its possession of over 30 mutations in the spike gene, as highlighted in a pandemic bulletin issued on Thursday.

    As of now, the variant has exclusively been identified in Israel, Denmark, and the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) echoed the WHO's vigilance by confirming its own close monitoring of the BA.2.86 variant through a communication posted on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

    Russian Luna-25 snaps first picture of Moon, shows region permanently hidden from Earth; check details

    At present, only four genetic sequences of this variant have been identified and studied. The WHO acknowledged that the ramifications of the mutations within the BA.2.86 variant are presently ambiguous and subject to meticulous assessment.

    The WHO's current focus extends beyond just BA.2.86, as they are actively overseeing more than ten other variants and their evolutionary lineages. As the global health community remains vigilant and adaptable, continued monitoring and analysis of emerging variants are essential to ensure effective pandemic management strategies.

    Many nations that had established comprehensive virus surveillance systems have subsequently disassembled these operations, deeming the virus's severity to have diminished. Consequently, they deemed the associated expenses unjustifiable. The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized this decision and instead advocates for heightened monitoring efforts.

    In the most recent reporting phase spanning from July 17 to August 13, the global Covid-19 landscape witnessed the identification of over 1.4 million new cases and the reporting of more than 2,300 deaths, as highlighted in an official WHO statement. This represents a substantial increase of 63 percent in case numbers compared to the previous 28-day period, while deaths have witnessed a notable decline of 56 percent.

    26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition bothering Pakistan? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    By August 13, the worldwide tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases had exceeded 769 million, with the reported death toll surpassing 6.9 million. However, these figures are likely an underrepresentation of the actual impact, as numerous cases may have gone undetected.

    As the pandemic continues to evolve, the global community grapples with the challenge of maintaining an appropriate level of vigilance and monitoring to effectively address the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian Luna-25 snaps first picture of Moon, shows region permanently hidden from Earth; check details AJR

    Russian Luna-25 snaps first picture of Moon, shows region permanently hidden from Earth; check details

    Yasin Malik wife Mishaal Hussain Malik included in Pakistan cabinet Report gcw

    Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick included in Pakistan's cabinet: Report

    Pakistan worried about 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition bothering Pakistan? Leaked internal e-mail suggests so

    Massive breakthrough: Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves; here's how it sounds snt

    Massive breakthrough: Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves; here's how it sounds

    Light plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH snt

    Private plane crashes into street in Malaysia: Dashcam footage showing final moments goes viral - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kochi to Trivandrum-7 places to visit in Kerala during Onam RBA EAI

    Kochi to Trivandrum-7 places to visit in Kerala during Onam

    Dark Chocolate's Hidden Powers: 6 medicinal Benefits for your well-being MSW EAI

    Dark Chocolate's Hidden Powers: 6 medicinal Benefits for your well-being

    500 kms! That's how much Virat Kohli has ran for India between wickets in 15 years snt

    500 kms! That's how much Virat Kohli has ran for India between wickets in 15 years

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    After MLAs complain, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hands out grants worth Rs 145.50 crore

    Dos and don'ts of buying a television: A comprehensive guide MIS

    Dos and don'ts of buying a television: A comprehensive guide

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon