    'Taught family about bravery, truth': Author Khaled Hosseini after daughter comes out as transgender

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Renowned author Khaled Hosseini's 21-year-old daughter Haris has come out as transgender. 'The Kite Runner' author posted a photo of Haris and said he was 'very proud' of her for taking this significant step in her life. He went on to say in a social media post that Haris' coming out taught the family about 'bravery and truth'.

    In his Twitter post, Khaled announced his daughter's decision to come out about her sexual orientation. Posting a monochromatic image of her, Hosseini said: "Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender," he wrote, being a loving father. He further wrote: "I've never been more proud of her. She has taught our family a lot about boldness and honesty. I'm sure this was a trying time for her. She is aware of the abuse that trans persons face. But she is fearless and unafraid."

    On Twitter, Khaled shared a childhood photo of himself with his daughter Haris. In this precious photograph, the father-daughter combo can be seen standing on the shore. In the caption, he said, "I adore my child. She is stunning, smart, and bright. I'll be there for her every step of the way. Our entire family is behind her (sic)."

    Fans on Twitter rallied around Khaled and his daughter Haris. Many people thought of him as the ideal parent. One Twitter user said, "You are a shining example of humanity; this is a psychological and biological human feeling; you did an excellent job preparing your child to live with her reality; thank you and congratulations! wonderful dude (sic)."

    Someone another stated, "I'm glad she has a supportive father and family who will help her overcome obstacles and achieve success in life. Thank you for your encouragement; you are her world, and that is all that counts (sic)."

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
