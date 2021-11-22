Australia to reopen for foreign visa holders from December 1 in a bid to revive economy

Morrison has stated that this will be expanded beginning December 1 to allow vaccinated students, business visa holders, and refugees to enter.

Foreign visa holders will be allowed to visit Australia beginning in early December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday, the latest step in the country's attempts to boost international tourism and the economy. In order to restrict the spread of Covid-19, Australia locked its international border in May 2020 and only allowed a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to enter.

The regulations have recently been modified to let foreign family members of citizens enter. Morrison has stated that this will be expanded beginning December 1 to allow vaccinated students, business visa holders, and refugees to enter. Morrison stated that the return of talented workers and students to Australia is a significant step on our journey back. From December 1, Australia would also accept vaccinated travellers from South Korea and Japan, he added.

The return of international students, worth around $25 billion to the Australian economy each year, will significantly boost the education industry. As per reports, more than 235,000 foreigners, including around 160,000 students, had visas to Australia. Many Australian colleges have grown to rely on international students, who account for roughly 21% of total enrolment. The border shutdown forced higher education institutions to lay off hundreds of employees.

Many students who have been barred from entering Australia have stated that if they cannot begin face-to-face instruction in 2022, they will transfer to other universities. The loosening of border restrictions is also anticipated to alleviate labour shortages, threatening to hinder the economy's recovery. Border controls, quick lockdowns, and strict social distance restrictions helped Australia maintain its coronavirus numbers significantly lower than many other comparable nations, with about 200,000 illnesses and 1,948 fatalities.

