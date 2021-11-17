  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force

    Morrison expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Naidu, and Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai for hosting the region's largest technological expo

    Bengaluru Tech Summit Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 4:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced that his country would soon construct a consulate in Bengaluru. Addressing the 24th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Morrison said that Australia and India are varied, multicultural, liberal democracies seeking a world that is affluent, safe, and secure, and where human dignity is best represented through choice and freedom. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Naidu, and Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai for hosting the region's largest technological expo.

    He went on to say that technologically advanced nations will have increased economic, political, and military power – as well as significant influence over global norms and values – in the coming years.

    Further, he stated that India is a significant technological force. Technology is at the core of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that he and Prime Minister Modi inked last year. Morrison provided an update on the situation, saying that it is progressing well since both countries exchange knowledge in cyber and crucial technologies such as quantum computing and AI.

    The two countries are working together to mine and process important minerals like as cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements, which are crucial to renewable energy technology and have military implications. They also collaborate on space science, technology, and research, and Australia is happy to assist India's inspiring Gaganyaan human spaceflight project. The leader went on to say that they are trying to improve supply chain security, accelerate the implementation of secure 5G and beyond-5G networks, battle cyber attacks, safeguard our vital infrastructure, and do a variety of other things.

    "

    He announced the creation of a new Australia-India Center of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy. It will bring together Australian and Indian technologists, policy practitioners, academics, researchers, and thought leaders. It will also encourage economic possibilities and technological innovation between Australia and India and increase our global policy impact.

    He announced the first-ever Sydney Dialogue, a worldwide meeting on emerging, critical, and cyber technologies, in Australia. This demonstrates Australia's unwavering commitment to developing and implementing key technologies globally, primarily through collaborating with trustworthy partners like India.

    Also Read | 15 key takeaways from Quad Summit at the White House

    "

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also participated remotely in the conference, stating that India is one of the world's largest economies with extensive knowledge. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Bengaluru Tech Summit and the Sydney Dialogue in Australia. More than 30 countries are likely to attend the summit, including Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, and other European Union members. The summit will include 300 speakers, over 20,000 exhibitors, over 5,000 start-ups, and a digital reach of over half a million people.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference-dnm

    Democracy ingrained in our nature and part of life: PM Modi at 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

    Goa Elections 2022 AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls gcw

    Goa Elections 2022: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tries to woo taxi unions ahead of polls

    Nainital Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid's vandalized house-dnm

    Nainital: Police recover live cartridge, 7 shells from Salman Khurshid’s vandalized house

    India Big Boys execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    India's 'Big Boys' execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Retd Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor probe, SC includes 3 IPS officers in SIT

    Recent Stories

    Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned by Bombay High Court in the pornography case drb

    Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned by Bombay High Court in the pornography case

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar's samadhi

    Banaras first look and poster released; team pays ode at Puneeth Rajkumar’s samadhi

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future RCB

    Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow SCJ

    Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon