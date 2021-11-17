Bengaluru Tech Summit: Australian PM Morrison hails India as a technological force

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced that his country would soon construct a consulate in Bengaluru. Addressing the 24th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Morrison said that Australia and India are varied, multicultural, liberal democracies seeking a world that is affluent, safe, and secure, and where human dignity is best represented through choice and freedom. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Naidu, and Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai for hosting the region's largest technological expo.

He went on to say that technologically advanced nations will have increased economic, political, and military power – as well as significant influence over global norms and values – in the coming years.

Further, he stated that India is a significant technological force. Technology is at the core of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that he and Prime Minister Modi inked last year. Morrison provided an update on the situation, saying that it is progressing well since both countries exchange knowledge in cyber and crucial technologies such as quantum computing and AI.

The two countries are working together to mine and process important minerals like as cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements, which are crucial to renewable energy technology and have military implications. They also collaborate on space science, technology, and research, and Australia is happy to assist India's inspiring Gaganyaan human spaceflight project. The leader went on to say that they are trying to improve supply chain security, accelerate the implementation of secure 5G and beyond-5G networks, battle cyber attacks, safeguard our vital infrastructure, and do a variety of other things.

He announced the creation of a new Australia-India Center of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy. It will bring together Australian and Indian technologists, policy practitioners, academics, researchers, and thought leaders. It will also encourage economic possibilities and technological innovation between Australia and India and increase our global policy impact.

He announced the first-ever Sydney Dialogue, a worldwide meeting on emerging, critical, and cyber technologies, in Australia. This demonstrates Australia's unwavering commitment to developing and implementing key technologies globally, primarily through collaborating with trustworthy partners like India.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also participated remotely in the conference, stating that India is one of the world's largest economies with extensive knowledge. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Bengaluru Tech Summit and the Sydney Dialogue in Australia. More than 30 countries are likely to attend the summit, including Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, and other European Union members. The summit will include 300 speakers, over 20,000 exhibitors, over 5,000 start-ups, and a digital reach of over half a million people.