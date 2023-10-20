Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza?

    The United States has sent armored jeeps to Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, raising concerns about a potential invasion of the Gaza Strip. Israel has deployed ground forces and tanks near the Gaza border, but no official orders to cross the border have been issued. The U.S. involvement in the conflict has sparked speculations about the jeeps' purpose, with some suggesting they may be related to a potential Gaza border incursion. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States has sent armoured jeeps to Israel, raising concerns about a possible invasion of the Gaza Strip. This move has drawn attention and sparked speculations about the intentions behind this deployment.

    The conflict between Israel and Hamas has entered its third week, with Israel launching Operation Iron Swords in response to attacks by Hamas militants. Israel's objective, as stated, is to eliminate the presence of Hamas. The Gaza Strip has endured extensive airstrikes, leading to a dire humanitarian situation.

    Recently, Israel had positioned a substantial ground force and armoured tanks near the Gaza border, fueling speculation about a potential ground invasion. However, no official orders to cross the border have been issued by Israel at this time.

    The U.S. involvement in the conflict has taken a significant turn in the ongoing conflict. United States has dispatched armoured jeeps to Israel, typically used for military operations. The Mossad's Twitter account published photos of these armoured jeeps, suggesting their potential use in an invasion.

    While Israeli military sources claim that the jeeps are meant to replace damaged vehicles used during the conflict, some suspect a hidden motive related to a possible Gaza border incursion. These developments come shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel during the ongoing conflict.

    Tensions in the region escalated when Hezbollah fired a rocket at a U.S. military base shortly after President Biden departed from Israel. Reports indicate that a U.S. military base in Syria was attacked following Biden's visit, and military bases in Iraq have also been targeted. These attacks resulted in injuries to allied soldiers, marking the first time in over a year that Iran-backed groups have targeted a U.S. military base in Iraq.

    The situation remains dynamic, with three drone strikes reported on U.S. military bases in Iraq. While there have been injuries, no loss of life has been reported thus far. Among the targeted bases were the Al-Harir Air Base in western Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
