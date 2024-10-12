Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AR Rahman endorses Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, records 30-minute performance to support her

    Legendary musician AR Rahman is endorsing US Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign, becoming the first international artist from South Asia to do so. He's recorded a 30-minute performance video to air on AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube channel on October 13, boosting Harris' visibility ahead of the November 5 elections. 

    AR Rahman endorses Kamala Harris in presidential campaign, records 30-minute performance to support her dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Award-winning Indian musician AR Rahman has become the first international artist from South Asia to endorse US Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign. To show his support, Rahman has recorded an exclusive 30-minute performance video, set to air on the AAPI Victory Fund's YouTube channel on October 13 at 8 pm ET.

    This performance is expected to boost Harris' visibility ahead of the November 5 elections, where she's vying to become the first Black woman and also the first woman to serve as President of the United States. The Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund Chairperson, Shekar Narasimhan, praised Rahman's involvement, saying it adds his voice to a growing chorus of leaders and artists advocating for progress and representation in America.

     "With this performance, A R Rahman has added his voice to a chorus of leaders and artists who are standing up for progress and representation in America," he said.

    Rahman's endorsement highlights the importance of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters in this election cycle, as well as the growing support for the Harris-Walz ticket. The performance will feature some of Rahman's most beloved songs, along with messages promoting Harris' candidacy and her commitment to the AAPI community.

    A teaser video featuring Rahman and MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora, has been released to generate excitement for the upcoming performance. Narasimhan emphasized that this event is more than just a musical performance - it's a call to action for communities to engage and vote for the future they want to see.

