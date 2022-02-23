  • Facebook
    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    As per Russian law, the armed forces can be used outside its territory if the Federation Council gives their nod, with only a few exceptions in cases of emergency.

    Anish Kumar
    Moscow, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    Amidst escalating tensions between Moscow and Kyiv over territorial issues and recognizing two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent nations by the Putin administration, the Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, has given a green signal to use the armed forces abroad. 

    Senator Andrey Klishas stated that the decision which was unanimously taken by all 153 senators, will become effective immediately.

    As per Russian law, the armed forces can be used outside its territory if the Federation Council gives their nod, with only a few exceptions in cases of emergency.

    Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said that the senators expect the armed forces to be used in a peacekeeping mission in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

    On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as independent nations. 

    Russians are of the view that Ukraine had failed to make peace with them in accordance with the Minsk agreements and protocols. 

    Soon after the recognition, the Putin administration signed friendship treaties with them that also include provisions for joint defence and security.

    In a major development, Germany put a halt NordStream 2 gas pipeline project. Berlin had steadfastly pursued the pipeline, which was set to double Russia's natural gas import capacity, despite opposition from the US and Eastern Europe, which feared it would make the continent overly reliant on Russian energy.

    Despite several controversies, including the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, spying scandals, and a series of cyberattacks, the German government moved forward with the project. It was completed last year and was awaiting regulatory approval.

    Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said, "German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has issued an order to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Well. Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay Euro 2.000 for 1.000 cubic meters of natural gas!"

    United Nations General Assembly has called a meeting on February 23 to discuss the current situation of Ukraine.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
