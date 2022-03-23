Who is Stella Morris, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancee?

The registrar-led ceremony will take place during visiting hours at the jail, which has housed some of the most notorious offenders in Britain, including child killer Ian Huntley.

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, will marry his long-term fiancée Stella Moris on Wednesday inside a high-security jail in southeast London in a tiny ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses, and two security guards. Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 charges related to the publication of large troves of sensitive US military data and diplomatic cables by Wikileaks. The registrar-led ceremony will take place during visiting hours at the jail, which has housed some of the most notorious offenders in Britain, including child killer Ian Huntley.

Vivienne Westwood, a British fashion designer who has previously fought against Assange's extradition, designed Moris' wedding gown and Assange's kilt, a tribute to his familial links to Scotland.

Here's you need to know about Morris:

Stella Morris is a lawyer who works on Julian Assange's legal team. She was born in South Africa in 1983 and has spent nearly 20 years in London. She is of Spanish and Swedish descent.

Morris' personal life is mostly unknown because she is rarely seen in public. After her connection with Assange became public in 2015, the 37-year-old gained media attention.

The pair allegedly met in 2011 for work reasons and went on to start a love connection, which they kept secret for over six years due to Julian Assange's continuous legal troubles.

Morris had two children secretly with Assange while he was hiding in the embassy to escape extradition to Sweden and allegations of improper behaviour and misbehaviour. The charges were ultimately withdrawn after the journalist refuted the allegations.

The mother-of-two has continued to fight her partner's legal challenges and firmly opposes his extradition to the United States. Last month, she also registered to marry Assange inside the London prison, stating that the couple's current circumstances will not "interfere" with their wedding preparations.

