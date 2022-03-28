Ahead of India visit, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests COVID positive

Previously this month, Israeli Prime Minsiter had announced his first official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Israeli Prime Minsiter Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before his trip to India. Bennett's office stated that the Israeli Prime Minister feels well and will continue to work while remaining at home and isolating himself.

Previously this month, Israeli Prime Minsiter had announced his first official visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While his visit, Bennett is believed to meet PM Modi and other senior government officials, also visit the Jewish community in the country.

Previously, Bennett's office stated that he is delighted to pay the first official visit to India at the invitation of a friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together they will continue leading the way of both countries' relations.

In a release, the Isreal PMO stated that his visit aimed to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries and expand bilateral ties.

Bennett's office announced that the leaders would discuss the strengthening of cooperation in various areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture, and more.

The visit would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, 42 years after India recognised Isreal. The two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2017 with PM Modi's visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister.

Bennett tested positive for Covid-19 and his April 2 visit may now be jeopardised.

Also Read: 'I am delighted...': Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India in April

Also Read: Ukraine refuses to surrender port city Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe

Also Read: 'Most popular in Israel': PM Bennett gives invitation to PM Modi to 'join his party'