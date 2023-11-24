Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    26-year-old Indian PhD scholar shot dead inside car in Ohio, probe underway

    Aaditya Adlakha was a fourth-year doctoral student in molecular and developmental biology at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. He died two days after being found with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle on November 9.

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    A 26-year-old Indian doctoral student died after being shot inside a car in the US state of Ohio. According to a statement from the medical school, Aaditya Adlakha was a fourth-year PhD student in the University of Cincinnati Medical School's programme in molecular and developmental biology. 

    He was shot on November 9 and passed away on November 18 at the university's medical centre, Fox 19 reported, quoting the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers found a man shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct. His car was struck several times. The driver's side window had at least three gunshot holes in it.

    Passing motorists reported a shot individual inside a car with gunshot holes in it to 911, according to Cunningham. After being taken to UC Medical Centre, Aaditya Adlakha was declared very ill and died two days later. According to accounts in the local media, no arrests have been made since the incident was made public. 

    The shooting incident shocked Adlakha's friends and acquaintances and the university called it "sudden, tragic and senseless". "As a college and as Aaditya's academic home, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and to those who knew him as a friend and colleague," the medical school was reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer to have stated.

    Aaditya Adlakha came to Cincinnati from north India to continue his education in medicine. He got his bachelor's degree in Zoology in 2018 from Ramjas College of the University of Delhi in New Delhi. He received his master's degree in physiology in 2020 from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, also in New Delhi.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
