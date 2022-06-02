Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    100 days of war in Ukraine: Here's what we know

    Over 200,000 children from the country have been forcibly deported to Russia, claims Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

    100 days of war in Ukraine: Here's what we know
    Kyiv, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    The eastern part of war-torn Ukraine remains encircled by Russian forces accused of carrying out missile attacks in parts of the country 100 days after the conflict began. "Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine beyond the Donbas," the UK Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday. Following the officials, five people were injured in Lviv when a Russian missile struck rail lines in the western region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy claims that over 200,000 children from the country have been forcibly deported to Russia.

    Updates:

    1) Children from orphanages, taken with their parents, and those separated from their families are among the 200,000 children forcibly taken to Russia, according to Zelenskyy.

    2) "The objective of this criminal policy is not just to steal people, but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return," Ukraine's president said in his nightly video address on Wednesday. 

    3) The Ukrainian Orthodox Church said on Wednesday that two monks and a nun were killed in the shelling of the iconic monastery amid increased attacks in several parts of the east. It is one of the most important monasteries in the country, located on the steep right bank of the Seversky Donets River.

    4) Following AFP this week, the Kremlin took control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, which enables Russia to de-facto control over Lugansk. The Donbas is made up of two regions that make up Ukraine's industrial heartland. 

    5) The US approved military aid to send medium-range rocket systems to war-torn Ukraine. Kyiv has been asking for more weapons from the West. 

    6) Following a few reports, China has banned Russia's airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace. 

    7) Some of the major moments of the Ukraine war had been the furnishing of a forty billion dollar assistance from the United States to Ukraine, the conviction of a Russian soldier, the first incident of a struggle are crime conviction and a quit to the conflict of Mariupol.

    8) Since the beginning of the war, Russia has been remoted with punitive actions through the West inclusive of western sanctions.

    9) Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what panned out to be the worst warfare in Europe in decades. This turned into regardless of international locations internationally, telling Moscow to pick out peace.

    10) A "special army operation" to "demilitarise" and "de-Nazify" the previous Soviet nation and shield the Russian speakers, as stated by Vladimir Putin. The "de-Nazification" claims, however, had been slammed.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
