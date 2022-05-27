Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas | 10 updates

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "We need more heavy weapons delivered as soon as possible, especially MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems) to repel Russian attacks."

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West on Thursday that isolating Moscow was "impossible," adding that "those who try will largely harm themselves." His comments come as the Ukraine conflict enters its fourth month, wreaking havoc on global food and fuel supplies. Putin, on the other hand, is showing no signs of budge. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of trying to carry out a "genocide" in Donbas.

Updates:

1) On Thursday, Putin claimed it was "impossible, absolutely impractical in the present world" when speaking by video to the Eurasian Economic Forum members, which includes six ex-Soviet republics. He also discussed "unprecedented inflation, mounting unemployment, supply chain disruptions, and the development of global crises in such sensitive fields as food" while elaborating on the West's challenges.

2) "This isn't a joke. This is a major matter that will impact the entire system of economic and political connections," Putin was reported as saying in reports, as he also chastised nations for grabbing Russian reserves, adding, "The theft of others' assets never brought any benefit."

3) Zelenskyy has accused the Kremlin of attempting "genocide" in the eastern Donbas region, primarily under rebel control. "We are fighting for Ukraine to receive all of the weapons necessary to change the nature of the struggle and begin advancing faster and more confidently toward the expulsion of the occupiers," the 44-year-old leader stated in his nightly address.

4) He claimed that Moscow was pursuing a "clear campaign of extermination in Donbas" after failing to conquer the capital city of Kyiv. "As they did with Volnovakha and Mariupol, they aim to burn Popasna, Bakhmut, Lyman, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk," Zelenskyy stated.

5) "The situation remains severe," regional governor Sergiy Gaiday stated in a Telegram video. "The Russian army has thrown all of its forces at seizing the Lugansk region." "On the extremely fierce fighting at the outskirts of Severodonetsk, a heavy battle is taking place. They are simply killing the city; they shell it every day, without stopping."

6. Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter: "We need more heavy weapons delivered as soon as possible, especially MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems) to repel Russian attacks."

7) Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday that Moscow is "ready to make a significant contribution to alleviating the food crisis through grain and fertiliser exports on the condition that politically driven limitations imposed by the West be eliminated."

8) Secretary of State Liz Truss retaliated to Putin's words, saying the Russian leader was "seeking to hold the world to ransom" by demanding the lifting of some sanctions before allowing Ukrainian grain supplies to continue.

9) The US embassy in Kyiv has reopened, but Defense Press Secretary John Kibry has stressed that "nothing has changed regarding the president's instruction that US forces would not be engaging in this battle in Ukraine," according to Kirby. He stated that active security discussions are occurring with the State Department.

10) On February 24, Russia started an attack on Ukraine. Since then, the attacks have continued unabated as the world grapples with food scarcity, a fuel crisis, and escalating wars.

